Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pompeo releases Trafficking in Persons report, says US always stood in defence of human rights

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday (local time) released the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report and said that the United States has "always stood" in defence of human rights "like no other nation".

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 02:29 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 02:29 IST
Pompeo releases Trafficking in Persons report, says US always stood in defence of human rights
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo speaking on the Trafficking in Persons Report in Washington DC on Thursday (local time). Image Credit: ANI

US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo on Thursday (local time) released the Trafficking in Persons (TIP) report and said that the United States has "always stood" in defence of human rights "like no other nation". "There are 25 million adults and children suffering from labour and sex trafficking worldwide. The desecration of the inherent value and immeasurable worth of human beings and for each of us human beings in the face of God makes human trafficking a truly wicked act," Pompeo said at a briefing while releasing the report.

He added, "The United States throughout our history has always stood in defence of human rights like no other nation. America was founded on the promise to uphold rights of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. The Trump administration's work on ending human trafficking is a part of that noble tradition." The report is divided into Tier-1, Tier-2, Tier-2 watchlist and Tier-3. Countries whose governments fully meet the TVPA's (Trafficking Victims Protection Act) minimum standards for the elimination of trafficking are categorised as Tier-1.

Countries whose governments do not fully meet the TVPA's minimum standards but are making significant efforts to bring themselves into compliance with those standards are put under Tier-2. Countries whose governments do not fully meet the minimum standards and are not making significant efforts to do so are listed under Tier-3.

Pompeo said that the US denied "certain kinds of assistance" to countries that were ranked in the Tier-3 category -- the lowest possible designation in the TIP report. "This (Trump) administration has ensured that nearly half a billion dollars is dedicated to fighting both sex and labour trafficking globally," said the Secretary of State.

Pompeo said that 22 countries receiving an upgrade in the TIP report with 13 countries belong to the Sub-Saharan African region. Namibia received the "the best possible" Tier-1 rating and it is the first and only African country to do so since 2012, he added. "I would also want to recognise Singapore, the newly recognised Tier-1 country and Bolivia for their progress to increase convictions that identify victims among other significant improvements," Pompeo said.

But the top US diplomat has also called out Tier-3 nations like China for its enterprises forcing citizens to "work in horrendous conditions". Pompeo said that the US would not support any government that subjects its citizen to "this kind of oppression".

"We take government-sponsored trafficking very seriously. It is a perversion for any government's reason for existence to protect rights, not crush them. The US will not stand by as any government with a policy of human trafficking subjects its own citizens to this kind of oppression," he stated. He said that the US would work to free the people who are victims of trafficking and would punish the tormentors.

"We will work in the US to free those who are still enslaved. We will help restore the lives of those who have been freed and will punish their tormentors," Pompeo said. (ANI)

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Liverpool win Premier League title with seven games to spare

Liverpools 30-year English title drought ended on Thursday as they were confirmed as Premier League champions courtesy of second-placed Manchester Citys 2-1 loss at Chelsea. The result at Stamford Bridge means Liverpool have an unassailable...

'Godzilla dust cloud' drifts over U.S. Southeast, raising health concerns

A massive plume of dust whipped up from the Sahara desert will hover over the U.S. Southeast this weekend, forecasters say, shrouding the region in a brown haze and raising more health concerns in states where the coronavirus crisis is wors...

Trump administration considers ending Congress' review of arms sales - sources

President Donald Trumps administration is considering ending a long-standing system for congressional review of foreign weapons sales, congressional aides said on Thursday, a plan that would face stiff opposition from his fellow Republicans...

EXCLUSIVE-France, Netherlands reach deal on KLM bailout -minister

The Dutch finance minister said on Thursday the government will hold a news conference on Friday to release details of an aid package agreed by France and the Netherlands on his countrys contribution to bail out Air France-KLM. Under the de...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020