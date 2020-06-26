Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: Democratic Senator claims Trump donating ventilators to select countries

Reiterating his concerns in a separate letter to USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa, Menendez called for further transparency regarding the respective roles of USAID and the NSC in the distribution decision-making process and the US government’s efforts to ensure that COVID patients abroad have equitable access to life-saving ventilators To date, USAID has submitted two Congressional Notifications (CN) outlining the Administration’s plans to spend approximately USD 202 million in Global Health Program, Emergency Reserve Funds and Economic Support Funds, provided by the CARES Act, to purchase 7,582 ventilators to distribute to up to 40 countries, Menendez to Acting Administratior Barsa.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 26-06-2020 06:33 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 06:33 IST
COVID-19: Democratic Senator claims Trump donating ventilators to select countries

A top Democratic Senator has alleged that the Trump administration’s expenditure of more than USD200 million to donate ventilators during COVID-19 pandemic is allegedly favouring countries personally selected by the US President

Among the countries that have been provided the life-saving machines are Russia, India, and South Africa, said Senator Robert Menendez, Ranking Member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “Given the scale and nature of the current (COVID-19) crisis, it is imperative that we ensure the effective use of US aid dollars,” he wrote in a letter to Donald Trump, citing the administration’s suspect decision to waive congressional notification requirements for sending the ventilators during the pandemic. “Providing ventilators to countries that need them is critical, but, as with any assistance, must be done in a productive and transparent manner. To that end, the National Security Council (NSC), in cooperation with the US Agency for International Development (USAID), must ensure greater transparency and accountability around the provision of ventilators,” he said. Menendez alleged that without a fulsome explanation for USAID’s procurement and provision of ventilators to a select group of countries, Trump’s orders to ship more than 7,500 ventilators abroad, to just 40 countries, exemplifies the potential transactional politicisation of US foreign assistance and risks further tarnishing USAID’s reputation as an apolitical aid agency. Reiterating his concerns in a separate letter to USAID Acting Administrator John Barsa, Menendez called for further transparency regarding the respective roles of USAID and the NSC in the distribution decision-making process and the US government’s efforts to ensure that COVID patients abroad have equitable access to life-saving ventilators

To date, USAID has submitted two Congressional Notifications (CN) outlining the Administration’s plans to spend approximately USD 202 million in Global Health Program, Emergency Reserve Funds and Economic Support Funds, provided by the CARES Act, to purchase 7,582 ventilators to distribute to up to 40 countries, Menendez to Acting Administratior Barsa. “While the notifications provide some details, I am concerned that the NSC’s influence on these decisions both circumvents longstanding USAID procurement and accountability policies and interjects political agendas into how USAID allocates it Global Health and Emergency Reserve Fund resources,” he said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Nigeria decides to strengthen China-Nigeria trade through 'Made in Nigeria with China' brand

World Bank debars Vietnam-based Sao Bac Dau Technologies for seven-year

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi to launch 'Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch Atma Nirbhar Uttar Pradesh Rojgar Abhiyan at 11 am on Friday through video conferencing in the presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The initiative is intensely focused on providing employ...

Soccer-Women's World Cup all about the legacy, says NZF chief

New Zealand Football chief Andrew Pragnells daughter Ari gave him a smile and the thumbs up before going back to sleep in the early hours of Friday morning when he told her the joint bid to host the 2023 Womens World Cup with Australia was ...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...

TIMELINE-Threats and stalemate one year after Trump last met N.Korea's Kim

Nearly one year after U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un last met, North Korea has returned to conducting short-range missile tests and issuing harsh rhetoric, while Washington shows little interest in easing sa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020