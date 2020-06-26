Russia coronavirus count surpasses 6.2 lakh, toll stands at 8,781

Russia's COVID-19 total count has reached 620,794 after increasing by 6,800 over the past 24 hours, the country's coronavirus response center said on Friday. As many as 1,941 of the new cases (28.5 percent) have been detected actively, with people showing no clinical symptoms, the center specified.

Of all the new cases, 813 have been registered in Moscow, 390 in the Moscow Region, and 295 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area (compared to yesterday's 885, 467, and 319, respectively). The country's COVID-19 death toll has grown by 176 (92 yesterday) to 8,781.

As many as 8,988 COVID-19 patients have recovered across the country (6,342 yesterday), bringing the total number of cured people to 384,152. According to the Russian public health watchdog, Rospotrebnadzor, over 18.4 million tests to detect COVID-19 have been conducted in the country since the beginning of the outbreak, and 303,000 people remain under medical monitoring as suspected virus carriers.