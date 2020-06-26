Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dead dolphins wash up on France's shores in record numbers

Dead dolphins are washing up on France's Atlantic coast in such high numbers that local populations of the mammals are at risk, marine biologists say. The overwhelming majority drowned in the nets of fishing trawlers.

Reuters | Updated: 26-06-2020 15:31 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 15:31 IST
Dead dolphins wash up on France's shores in record numbers

Dead dolphins are washing up on France's Atlantic coast in such high numbers that local populations of the mammals are at risk, marine biologists say.

The overwhelming majority drowned in the nets of fishing trawlers. Post mortems often show fractures, broken tails and flippers and deep incisions cut into their skin by the nets. Some have been mutilated as fishermen release their bodies. "We're reaching mortality rates that threaten the survival of the dolphin population in the Bay of Gascony," said Morgane Perri, a marine biologist in Brittany, western France.

"For the last three years, we've seen more than 1,000 deaths (dolphins and porpoises) over a four-month period each winter." Common dolphins are the hardest hit. Scientists believe those found on beaches represent a small fraction of the total number dying in fishing nets off the coast of France. The real number is likely to be five to 10 times higher, they estimate.

Dolphins have for decades been caught in fishing nets in the Atlantic waters off western Europe. But marine scientists say the spike in numbers in recent years is a result of shifting fishing practices, and in particular the fishing vessels that trawl in pairs for sea bass. French law requires fishermen to declare all cetacean by-catch. But Perri said this rarely happened.

The National Committee of Maritime Fishermen did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The slow reproduction rates of dolphins, which are mammals and need to surface in order to breathe, means they are particularly vulnerable to sharp falls in numbers, according to the Pelagis Observatory in La Rochelle.

Population models show numbers are stable, said Helene Peltier, a researcher at the observatory. "But once you see the decline, it's too late." Activist group Sea Shepherd wants trawlers to be banned from fishing in sea bass spawning grounds and better monitoring of fisheries. Acoustic 'pingers' designed to repel dolphins are also being trialled on some fishing boats.

"There is no single miracle solution," Peltier said.

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

Animal Kingdom Season 5 production under new guidelines, plot & cast revealed

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Australian politician's home, office raided in foreign interference probe

Australias federal police and intelligence agency raided the home and parliamentary office of a New South Wales state politician on Friday in an investigation Prime Minister Scott Morrison has linked to foreign interference. State Labor Par...

Get addicted to football, not to drugs: Vijayan

Legendary footballer I M Vijayan on Friday urged the countrys youngsters to get addicted to football, not to drugs. The former captain, in his message on the occasion of International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking, said ins...

Indian-origin ex-Hindu temple official charged in Singapore

A former official of a Hindu temple in Singapore has been charged in a court here for acting as its board member despite being disqualified for offences involving deception, according to a media report. Ratha Krishnan Selvakumar, 64, was on...

SPECIAL REPORT-As world approaches 10 million coronavirus cases, doctors see hope in new treatments, lessons learned

Dr. Gopi Patel recalls how powerless she felt when New Yorks Mount Sinai Hospital overflowed with COVID-19 patients in March. Guidance on how to treat the disease was scant, and medical studies were being performed so hastily they couldnt a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020