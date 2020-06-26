IS militant jailed in UK for inciting violence in Germany
Fatah Abdullah, 35, had been charged under Britain's terrorism laws with encouraging another person to plow a car into crowds, attack people with a meat cleaver and detonate bombs, “with the aim of killing and/or causing serious injury.” The incitement took place between April 9 and December 11, 2018. Abdullah, who was born in Iran but was living in the northern English city of Newcastle after receiving asylum, was arrested after a joint investigation by British and German police.PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 17:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 16:35 IST
An Islamic State militant who encouraged mass murder in Germany has been sentenced to at least nine years in prison in Britain. Fatah Abdullah, 35, had been charged under Britain's terrorism laws by encouraging another person to plow a car into crowds, attack people with a meat cleaver, and detonate bombs, "with the aim of killing and/or causing serious injury." The incitement took place between April 9 and December 11, 2018.
Abdullah, who was born in Iran but was living in the northern English city of Newcastle after receiving asylum, was arrested after a joint investigation by British and German police. He pleaded guilty in March to inciting terrorism overseas and engaging in conduct in preparation to assist others to commit terrorist acts.
ALSO READ
MGH Pakistan Operates Multiple Air Charters for Delivering Masks to Germany
Unilever to merge dual legal structure under single Britain-based parent
Britain publishes COVID-19 safety guidance for airlines and airports
Statue of scout founder Baden-Powell to be taken down in Britain
Germany seeks 'stable' ties with China, EU investment deal