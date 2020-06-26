Left Menu
Development News Edition

Iraqi forces arrest men suspected of attacks targeting US

The operation was carried out according to a judicial order based on Iraq's anti-terrorism laws, and was issued following intelligence reports indicating the men had orchestrated attacks against US installations in Baghdad airport and inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US embassy is located. The statement said further intelligence reports indicated another plot targeting the Green Zone.

PTI | Baghdad | Updated: 26-06-2020 18:49 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 18:49 IST
Iraqi forces arrest men suspected of attacks targeting US

Iraqi security forces arrested over a dozen men suspected of a spate of rocket attacks against the US presence in Iraq, the Iraqi military said Friday. Two senior Iraqi officials said the 14 men who were arrested had ties to an Iran-backed militia group. The arrests marked a bold move by the government to crack down on groups that have long been a source of tension for US-Iraq relations. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.

A raid by Iraq's elite Counter-Terrorism Service was carried out late Thursday in Baghdad's Dora neighbourhood. A military statement did not explicitly state the men had militia ties and said a special investigative committee formed to include the Interior Ministry and other Iraqi security forces would follow up on the case. Following the arrests, armed groups in government vehicles entered the Green Zone “without official approval” and surrounded the headquarters of the counter-terrorism service, the statement said.

“These parties do not want to be part of the state and its obligations and seek to remain outside the authority of the Commander-in-Chief,” the statement said. The operation was carried out according to a judicial order based on Iraq's anti-terrorism laws, and was issued following intelligence reports indicating the men had orchestrated attacks against US installations in Baghdad airport and inside the heavily fortified Green Zone, where the US embassy is located.

The statement said further intelligence reports indicated another plot targeting the Green Zone. Two launching pads for rockets were discovered during the raid by security forces. On Monday, a rocket struck in the vicinity of the airport without causing casualties. It was the fourth such attack targeting the US presence since Baghdad embarked on strategic talks with the US on June 11. The attacks were proving to be a key challenge for Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, whose government had promised to take action against militia groups suspected of orchestrating them.

Two senior government officials said the men detained had ties to the Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah militia group, which the U.S. has blamed for orchestrating attacks against its embassy and troops located inside Iraqi bases. The arrests are an indication of the prime minister's determination to clamp down on terrorist activity, on official said. They said intelligence reports indicated the group was planning on carrying out more attacks targeting the airport. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.(AP) RUP RUP

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Schools in Delhi to remain closed till July 31: Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will continue to remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday.Reopening schools is not merely a technical work, rather, it is a creative work that wo...

COVID-19: Central forces report 100 fresh cases; total over 3,300

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Central Armed Police Forces CAPFs and the two other federal forces of NSG and NDRF have shot up to 3,300 with 100 fresh infections being reported on Friday, an official data said. These forces have so f...

Jennifer Lopez gives sweet surprise to an emergency room nurse fighting COVID

American singer Jennifer Lopez gave a special surprise to a healthcare worker fighting COVID-19 pandemic in New York. According to ENews, the 50-year-old actress and singer teamed up with journalists Hoda Kotb, Savannah Guthrie and NBCUnive...

Three killed in stabbing attack in Scottish city of Glasgow -BBC

Three people were killed in a stabbing attack in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday, British media reported on Friday, with police saying a suspect had been shot and an officer injured.An eyewitness told Sky News she had seen several pe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020