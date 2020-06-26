Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 people feared dead in serious incident in Glasgow, suspect shot: Reports

“We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre,” the Police Federation statement said. “We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed.

PTI | London | Updated: 26-06-2020 19:25 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 19:25 IST
3 people feared dead in serious incident in Glasgow, suspect shot: Reports

Three people are feared dead in a mass stabbing in a hotel in the Scottish city of Glasgow on Friday and the suspect has been shot by armed UK police, according to reports emerging on what is being referred to as a “serious incident”. Police Scotland have yet to confirm the details and nature of the incident as a heavy police and ambulance presence remains in the city centre of Glasgow on West George Street. “The situation is contained at this time and there is no danger to the general public,” Police Scotland said in a statement.

A police officer is believed to be among the victims, according to a statement issued by the Scottish Police Federation. “We are aware of reports a police officer has been stabbed in an incident in Glasgow city centre,” the Police Federation statement said.

“We appreciate families of police officers in Glasgow will be anxious to hear that a police officer has been stabbed. Please be aware the family of the officer has been notified and is being supported by the service,” it said. Scotland First Minister Nicola Sturgeon took to Twitter to urge people to stay away from the area.

“Please follow advice to avoid the West George Street area of Glasgow while Police Scotland deal with this ongoing incident,” she said..

TRENDING

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Differently-abled SSLC student wins accolade in Karnataka

A differently-abled SSLC student in Bantwal in coastal Karnataka has become a toast of the town for his determination to write the examination. The boy did not allow his inability to write with his hands come in the way to pursue his academ...

Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

The leaders of Greece and Turkey spoke by phone Friday, the prime ministers office says, after months of increasing tension between the two countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focus...

Seven-month-old baby tests positive for COVID-19 in Chandigarh, tally rises to 425

A seven-month-old baby and a woman tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Friday, taking the COVID-19 tally to 425 in the Union Territory, a health bulletin said. The child is related to a COVID-19 patient in sector 22 here, it sa...

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31: Sisodia

Schools in Delhi will remain closed till July 31 in view of the COVID-19 situation, while online classes and activities shall continue, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Friday. Sisodia, who is also the citys Education Minis...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020