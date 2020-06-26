Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bund yields hit one-month low before an uncertain weekend

German 10-year yields hit a one-month low on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions boosted demand for safe-haven bonds going into the weekend.Coronavirus developments and more talk of trade tensions heightened the risk of important events happening outside market hours, Mizuho analysts said.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 26-06-2020 20:55 IST | Created: 26-06-2020 20:41 IST
Bund yields hit one-month low before an uncertain weekend
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

German 10-year yields hit a one-month low on Friday, as the coronavirus pandemic and geopolitical tensions boosted demand for safe-haven bonds going into the weekend. The governor of Texas paused the state's reopening as COVID-19 infections and admissions to hospital surged and the United States set a record for a one-day increase in cases.

The U.S. Senate also passed legislation to impose sanctions on people or companies that back Chinese efforts to restrict Hong Kong's autonomy, a potential flashpoint in trade tensions. Coronavirus developments and more talk of trade tensions heightened the risk of important events happening outside market hours, Mizuho analysts said. That tends to make investors more cautious before the weekend.

Morale among Italian businesses and consumers rose in June, data showed, as the country recovered from the worst phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. Lending to euro zone companies continued to rise in May as companies relied on bank credit to stay afloat during the pandemic, the European Central Bank said on Friday.

The annual growth rate of the M3 measure of money supply accelerated to 8.9% from 8.2%, beating expectations of a Reuters poll. There was little reaction to any of those data points. Later in the session, Germany's 10-year benchmark yield dropped one basis point on the day to -0.483%, a one-month low.

Italy's 10-year yield was last down one basis point at 1.36% after a sell-off that pushed it as much as six basis points higher a day earlier. "The market now treats a lot of economic data ... as a bit of a lagging indicator," said Antoine Bouvet, senior rates strategist at ING, citing worries of new lockdowns.

"Even if this is an improvement, it might be before a worsening again because of the number of Covid-19 cases." Italy will sell five- and seven-year bonds in the third quarter, targeting issuance of at least 10 billion euros for each, as well as a zero-coupon 2022 bond for at least 9 billion euros, its Treasury said on Thursday.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

HUL to drop word 'Fair' from its skincare brand Fair & Lovely

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

First Person: Innovation brewing at Hawaii coffee farm

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Leaders of Turkey and Greece discuss COVID fallout in rare call

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan discussed the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic by phone on Friday, Athens and Ankara said - rare such contact for two neighbors at odds over a range of issues.Mits...

Mexico City police chief shot in assassination attempt, blames drug cartel

Mexico Citys chief of police was shot and injured and two of his bodyguards killed in a dramatic assassination attempt early on Friday that he quickly blamed on one of Mexicos most powerful drug gangs, the Jalisco New Generation Cartel CJNG...

Differently-abled SSLC student wins accolade in Karnataka

A differently-abled SSLC student in Bantwal in coastal Karnataka has become a toast of the town for his determination to write the examination. The boy did not allow his inability to write with his hands come in the way to pursue his academ...

Greek, Turkish leaders speak after months of tension

The leaders of Greece and Turkey spoke by phone Friday, the prime ministers office says, after months of increasing tension between the two countries. Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan focus...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020