Several including police officer injured in knife attack in downtown Glasgow

Police vehicles, armed officers, sniffer dogs and riot shields flooded the downtown area of the Scottish city of Glassgow after a 'serious incident' of multiple people being stabbed in a knife attack in broad daylight on Friday, Sputnik reported citing local media reports. The British media has reported at least three fatalities, but there is no official confirmation so far.

Police have confirmed the incident that occurred on the West George Street, stressing that the situation has been contained and "there is no danger to the general public", but have not provided details on the matter. The male suspect who was shot by an armed officer has died, the Scottish police said on Twitter.

Six other people are in hospital for treatment of their injuries including a police officer, who is in a critical but stable condition, the police added. The West George Street in Glasgow is currently closed off and the public have been asked to avoid the area at present.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon condemned the incident as dreadful. "Deeply saddened by the terrible incident in Glasgow, my thoughts are with all the victims and their families. Thank you to our brave emergency services who are responding," Johnson wrote on twitter.

The latest incident comes after a brutal knife attack in Reading, England last week. Khairi Saadallah, a Libyan refugee, was arrested as a suspect in what is now considered to be a terror incident. According to British media reports, he was previously known to security services and allegedly spent some time in prison for a series of minor offences not linked to terrorism. (ANI)