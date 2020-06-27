FaZe Clan add JasonR, Corey to Valorant squad

FaZe Clan brought in Jason "JasonR" Ruchelski and Corey "Corey" Nigra to their Valorant team. JasonR and Corey have competed in both Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Overwatch. The former previously played with Splyce and OpTic Gaming while the latter was a member of the Washington Justice Overwatch League team.

"I'll be FaZe's first entry into Valorant as team captain," JasonR said in a video marking the announcement on Thursday. He then teased more to the story before holding back. "As of right now, I don't want to comment. There are some things in the works right now and that's all I'll really say," JasonR said. "I'll wait until they tell me that I'm allowed to talk about it."

FaZe Clan announced that Corey would be making his debut in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown this weekend.