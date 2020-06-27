Left Menu
Development News Edition

FaZe Clan add JasonR, Corey to Valorant squad

The former previously played with Splyce and OpTic Gaming while the latter was a member of the Washington Justice Overwatch League team. "I'll be FaZe's first entry into Valorant as team captain," JasonR said in a video marking the announcement on Thursday.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 01:08 IST
FaZe Clan add JasonR, Corey to Valorant squad
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

FaZe Clan brought in Jason "JasonR" Ruchelski and Corey "Corey" Nigra to their Valorant team. JasonR and Corey have competed in both Counter-Strike Global Offensive and Overwatch. The former previously played with Splyce and OpTic Gaming while the latter was a member of the Washington Justice Overwatch League team.

"I'll be FaZe's first entry into Valorant as team captain," JasonR said in a video marking the announcement on Thursday. He then teased more to the story before holding back. "As of right now, I don't want to comment. There are some things in the works right now and that's all I'll really say," JasonR said. "I'll wait until they tell me that I'm allowed to talk about it."

FaZe Clan announced that Corey would be making his debut in the T1 x Nerd Street Gamers Valorant Showdown this weekend.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Aviation: Bailouts set ground for fundamental changes in industry post-COVID 19

... ...

How the EU’s blacklist is wreaking havoc in developing countries

European policy-makers are attacking some of the most exemplary countries in the developing world at a make-or-break juncture when international solidarity is needed above all else to fend off the COVID-19 pandemic....

Why children are in constant fear and anger in Covid-19 times

Children across economic and social profiles are suffers of COVID-19 pandemic but the problems of economically marginalized and street children are unimaginable. ...

Preventive healthcare, micro-mobility catalyzing future of urban transport

As various countries are gradually easing lockdowns to increase economic activities, the first challenge they are facing is -&#160; to introduce preventive healthcare in their transport systems to win over the confidence of passengers. Howe...

Videos

Latest News

Irish coalition deal approved to end political deadlock

Irelands two dominant centre-right parties and the smaller Green Party agreed on Friday to form a new coalition government that will focus on climate action and end four months of political stalemate. Fianna Fail leader Michel Martin is set...

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends lower as coronavirus surge prompts renewed restrictions

Wall Streets major indexes tumbled on Friday as several U.S. states imposed business restrictions in response to a surge in coronavirus cases. Several U.S. states that were spared the brunt of the initial coronavirus outbreak or moved early...

1,700 kg of ganja seized from Odisha s Koraput

In a major haul, Odisha Police have seized 1,700 kilograms of ganja and arrested 26 people in this connection from Koraput district, an official said on Friday. Police said the banned drug was procured from Machkund area of the district, fr...

Experts say global push to develop COVID-19 vaccine require big budget

Experts behind a global push to develop and roll out a vaccine and other treatment for the coronavirus say their ambitions require a big budget. The World Health Organization and its allies made a pitch for their ACT-Accelerator that aims t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020