The International prize pool tops $20M in record time

The latest surge in sales of The International 10 Battle Pass came after Valve released the first Battle Level Bundle on Wednesday. The Battle Level Bundle sells for $29.99 and is limited to two purchases per player.At the current pace, TI10 would smash the record $34.3 million prize pool set with The International 2019. --Field Level Media

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 02:21 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 02:03 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

The International 2020 prize pool reached $20 million in just 31 days, 19 days faster than last year's pace. The latest surge in sales of The International 10 Battle Pass came after Valve released the first Battle Level Bundle on Wednesday.

The Battle Level Bundle sells for $29.99 and is limited to two purchases per player. It includes 120 battle levels and multiple Immortal Treasures and will remain on sale through Monday. At the current pace, TI10 would smash the record $34.3 million prize pool set with The International 2019.

