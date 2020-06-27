Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pakistan conveys to India its readiness to reopen Kartarpur corridor from June 29

Pakistan on Saturday said that it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:17 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:15 IST
Pakistan conveys to India its readiness to reopen Kartarpur corridor from June 29
Kartarpur Corridor. Image Credit: ANI

Pakistan on Saturday said that it is prepared to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims from June 29. Taking to Twitter, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he has conveyed to the Indian side about Pakistan readiness to reopen the 4.7-kilometer passage to the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur.

"As places of worship open up across the world, Pakistan prepares to reopen the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for all Sikh pilgrims, conveying to the Indian side our readiness to reopen the corridor on 29 June 2020, the occasion of the death anniversary of Maharaja Ranjeet Singh," Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi tweeted. In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Kartarpur Corridor was shut down by the Indian government.

Pakistan's government had also imposed a ban on Pakistani nationals from traveling via the Kartarpur Corridor. Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, a 4.7-kilometer-long passage that connects Dera Baba Nanak Sahib in India's Gurdaspur and Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan's Kartarpur. It was inaugurated last year.

Pakistan's announcement regarding the corridor comes as the country is gradually lifting the restrictions imposed in the wake of coronavirus in phases. On June 1, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced that the reopening of the tourism industry.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai....

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan will agree on a deal to fill the giant Blue Nile dam in two to three weeks, following mediation by the African Union to broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.Tortuous negotiations over the...

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...

Body of man found hanging at residence in Pune

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020