Left Menu
Development News Edition

China’s actions in Ladakh part of large-scale military provocations against neighbours: US lawmaker

In early June, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Representative Eliot Engel expressed being “extremely concerned by the ongoing Chinese aggression” along the Line of Actual Control. The Indian and Chinese militaries are engaged in a border standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 27-06-2020 12:44 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 12:26 IST
China’s actions in Ladakh part of large-scale military provocations against neighbours: US lawmaker
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

China's recent aggression in eastern Ladakh is part of its large-scale military provocations against its neighbors and the US will not stand for unprovoked, premeditated military action for intimidating peaceful nations into submission, an influential American lawmaker has said. Congressman Ted Yoho said that now is the time for the world to come together and tell China that enough is enough.

"China's actions towards India fall in line with a larger trend of the Communist Party of China using the confusion of the COVID-19 pandemic as a cover to launch large scale military provocations against its neighbors in the region, including Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Vietnam," Yoho said on Friday. In a tweet, the Republican lawmaker said that the US will not stand for unprovoked, premeditated military action for the purpose of antagonizing and intimidating peaceful nations into submission.

"Now is the time for the world to come together and tell China that enough is enough," Yoho said. Earlier in the day, Congressman Dr. Ami Bera, the longest-serving Indian-American lawmaker in the House of Representatives, expressed concern over the Chinese aggression along its India border.

"I encourage China to use its longstanding diplomatic mechanisms with India to deescalate the situation rather than force to settle boundary issues," Dr. Bera said in a tweet. As the Chair of the House Foreign Subcommittee on Asia, Bera said that he is "concerned by the continued Chinese aggression along its border" with India.

"While this is a matter between China and India, it is my view that increasing military forces on either side of the Line of Actual Control will be counterproductive and unhelpful," he said. In early June, House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Representative Eliot Engel expressed being "extremely concerned by the ongoing Chinese aggression" along the Line of Actual Control.

The Indian and Chinese militaries are engaged in a border standoff in Pangong Tso, Galwan Valley, Demchok, and Daulat Beg Oldie in eastern Ladakh. The two sides are engaged in diplomatic and military talks amidst escalating tension following the violent clashes in Galwan Valley on June 15. Twenty Indian Army personnel were killed in the clash.

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai.

Have called emergency meeting to discuss situation following locust attack in Gurugram Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai....

Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks

Egypt, Ethiopia, and Sudan will agree on a deal to fill the giant Blue Nile dam in two to three weeks, following mediation by the African Union to broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.Tortuous negotiations over the...

Sports News Roundup: McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19; Blindsided WADA demands corrections to U.S. anti-doping report and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.McCarthy is third PGA Tour player to test positive for COVID-19Denny McCarthy has become the third golfer on the PGA Tour to test positive for COVID-19 and the American has withdrawn from...

Body of man found hanging at residence in Pune

The body of a 24-year-old man was found hanging at his residence at Kothrud in Pune city, a senior police official said on Saturday. The body was recovered on Friday and the police suspect it to be a case of suicide, the official said.The m...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020