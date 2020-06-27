Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

Neff said while he faulted bars that ignored the rules, he also lays blame on local and state officials for what he says was a lack of guidance and support, a lack of a statewide mask order and, until recently, a lack of enforcement. It's a sentiment shared by other bar and restaurant owners across the state and beyond who have been deeply hurt financially by anti-virus measures and are also struggling with tough decisions, with some shutting down again after workers became infected or closing as a precaution because of rising cases in their areas.

PTI | Houston | Updated: 27-06-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 13:55 IST
Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The din of conversation and music that normally fills The Cottonmouth Club in downtown Houston fell silent last Friday when the owners shut it down for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic a week before the Texas governor ordered all bars to follow suit amid a surge in infections. Co-owner Michael Neff questioning what he saw as a rush to reopen by the state and wondering if his industry was making things worse as some bars flouted rules on occupancy limits said he felt he could no longer provide a safe environment for his staff or customers at the neighborhood bar with a rock 'n' roll vibe.

He and his staff had started hearing of workers at other bars getting sick. "Texas was a terrible, terrible experiment because it experimented with people's lives and this is where we are," Neff said.

That ended Friday, with Gov. Greg Abbott's announcement that bars would again be shuttered, a day after the state reported a record high of nearly 6,000 cases and on the day that Texas surpassed 5,000 hospitalizations for the first time. Neff said while he faulted bars that ignored the rules, he also lays blame on local and state officials for what he says was a lack of guidance and support, a lack of a statewide mask order, and, until recently, a lack of enforcement.

It's a sentiment shared by other bar and restaurant owners across the state and beyond who have been deeply hurt financially by anti-virus measures and are also struggling with tough decisions, with some shutting down again after workers became infected or closing as a precaution because of rising cases in their areas. In a nearly eight-minute video he posted online earlier this month, Neff vented his frustration, beginning with a message directed at Abbott: "You're leading us to die." An email seeking comment from a spokesman for Abbott was not immediately returned Friday. During a news conference Monday, Abbott said the goal has always been to reduce cases and keep people out of hospitals.

"Texans have already shown that we don't have to choose between jobs and health," he added. "We can protect Texans' lives while also restoring their livelihoods." From the time bars and clubs in Texas could reopen on May 22 with indoor service, social media has been filled with photos and videos showing packed businesses that were obviously not following rules on capacity and social distancing. But the first operation by the state to suspend the alcohol permits of establishments that ignored rules didn't happen until a week ago. In closings bars again on Friday, Abbott said the rise in confirmed cases was "largely driven by certain types of activities, including Texans congregating in bars." Abbott also ordered restaurants to scale back to half capacity starting Monday.

He added that "every Texan has a responsibility to themselves and their loved ones to wear a mask" but he has not mandated their use statewide. Last week, he did say cities and counties could order businesses to require that their customers wear masks. A similar clampdown is happening in several states where confirmed infections are spiking. In some places, owners are doing it voluntarily, as Neff did. On Friday, Florida banned alcohol consumption at bars after confirmed coronavirus cases neared 9,000.

"What we realize is that despite exceeding the required protocols and with very little federal or state guidance, that more needs to be done," Daniel Wright, the owner of five Cincinnati restaurants and bars that he shut down as a precaution, said in a Facebook post this week. Houston's Saint Arnold Brewing Company, which has a popular beer garden that remained mostly closed even before Friday's order, has also had difficulty navigating what it sees as inconsistent messaging on how to operate, said company spokesman Lennie Ambrose.

"We're going to follow the laws or the ordinances. But even if something is allowed, maybe that's not the right thing for Saint Arnold to do from a public health standpoint," Ambrose said. That feeling of uncertainty is echoed elsewhere. Sean Kennedy, a spokesman for the National Restaurant Association, said his organization has told officials that the hospitality industry is "just looking for consistency, transparency and forward-looking rules." The association has pressed local governments to increase efforts to educate customers on their responsibilities when going out, Kennedy said.

An ongoing survey by the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston of restaurants and bars in the Austin area found that many are frustrated that the governor has left it up to cities and counties to decide if they would mandate masks, said Mark Jones, one of the research fellows involved in the study. Neff said he is worried about losing his bar and has worked to find other revenue streams, including selling cocktails to go, starting a podcast, and holding a nightly virtual bar Livestream. But he said he also feels a responsibility to let people know what went wrong and to help ensure that this doesn't happen again.

"We are not going to be successful in reopening our economies if we do it the way we've been doing it," he said. "And no one wants that kind of sacrifice both in business and in lives.".

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports over 6,800 new COVID-19 cases as total nears 628,000

Moscow Russia, June 27 SputnikANI The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,852 over the past day to a total of 627,646, the countrys COVID-19 Response Center said in a daily update on S...

PM should condemn China publicly for incursions, take "strong, quick action": Cong

The Congress on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to publicly condemn China for its brazen incursions into Indian territory and urged the government to take strong and quick action to resolve the Line of Actual Control LAC issue. ...

Bar owners worry as virus surges in their workplaces

The din of conversation and music that normally fills The Cottonmouth Club in downtown Houston fell silent last Friday when the owners shut it down for a second time during the coronavirus pandemic a week before the Texas governor ordered a...

Rugby-Blues hold off Highlanders comeback to win in Auckland

The Auckland Blues made it three wins out of three in Super Rugby Aotearoa with a thrilling 27-24 victory over the Otago Highlanders in front of another big crowd at Eden Park on Saturday. The Highlanders took the contest down to the wire, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020