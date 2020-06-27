Two staffers of human rights organisation killed in Kabul
Two employees of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) were killed in an IED explosion on Saturday morning in PD12 of Kabul in the Pul-e-Charkhi area in the east of the city.ANI | Kabul | Updated: 27-06-2020 18:26 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 18:20 IST
Two employees of the Afghanistan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC) were killed in an IED explosion on Saturday morning in PD12 of Kabul in the Pul-e-Charkhi area in the east of the city. According to the TOLO news report, one of the victims identified as Fatima Khalil, 24, was a donor liaison officer at AIHRC and the other victim Jawid Folad was a driver at the organization. The incident happened when the two employees were headed to their office.
The Kabul police have reportedly confirmed that it was a magnetic blast. The incident has been condemned by the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA).
"UNAMA condemns the killing today in #Kabul of two @AfghanistanIHRC staff members in IED blast. There can be no justification for attacks against human rights defenders. Immediate investigation needed with perpetrators held to account. #Afghanistan," the agency wrote on Twitter.
