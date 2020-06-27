Left Menu
Gen.G moved to 3-1 with the win, while SeolHaeOne Prince dropped to 1-3. In the day's other action, DAMWON Gaming swept KT Rolster 2-0 behind jungler Geon-bu "Canyon" Kim and support Geon-hee "BeryL" Cho, who received MVP honors for the match.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:12 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:05 IST
Bdd leads Gen.G to sweep in LCK Summer Split
Gen.G moved to 3-1 with the win, while SeolHaeOne Prince dropped to 1-3. Image Credit: Flickr

Mid laner Bo-Seong "Bdd" Gwak put together back-to-back MVP performances to lead Gen.G to a sweep of SeolHaeOne Prince in the League of Legends Champions Korea Summer Split on Saturday. Gen.G moved to 3-1 with the win, while SeolHaeOne Prince dropped to 1-3.

In the day's other action, DAMWON Gaming swept KT Rolster 2-0 behind jungler Geon-bu "Canyon" Kim and support Geon-hee "BeryL" Cho, who received MVP honours for the match. KT Rolster fell to 1-3, and DAMWON bettered their record to 3-1, joining Team Dynamics and Gen.G at that mark. DAMWON, with a plus-5 map differential, climbed into second place, followed by Dynamics (plus-4) and Gen.G (plus-3).

The 10-week LCK Summer Split features a double round-robin format with best-of-three matches. When play concludes, the top five teams in the standings will advance to the playoffs. The regular-season winner receives a bye into the finals while the second- and third-place teams receive byes into Round 3 and Round 2, respectively.

Week 2 play winds up on Sunday with two matches: unbeaten DRX vs. Afreeca Freecs and T1 vs. winless SANDBOX Gaming. LCK Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential):

1. DRX, 3-0, +3 2. DAMWON Gaming, 3-1, +5

3. Team Dynamics, 3-1, +4 4. Gen.G, 3-1, +3

5. Afreeca Freecs, 2-1, +2 6. T1, 2-1, +1

7. KT Rolster, 1-3, -3 8. SeolHaeOne Prince, 1-3, -4

9. SANDBOX Gaming, 0-3, -5 10. Hanwha Life Esports, 0-4, -6

--Field Level Media

