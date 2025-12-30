Left Menu

Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his eagerness to quickly transition to phase two of the Gaza plan. This announcement followed a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held in Florida on Monday, where both leaders discussed developments in the Middle East.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:09 IST
Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan

On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to move rapidly to the second phase of the Gaza plan. Trump's comments underscore his administration's ongoing focus on Middle Eastern affairs.

Trump made the statement following a meeting in Florida with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting highlights the continued alliance between the U.S. and Israel.

Netanyahu's visit to Florida sparks renewed interest in the international approach to addressing challenges in Gaza and the broader Middle East region.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

 United States
2
Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

Himachal CM Intervenes in IGMC Doctor-Patient Dispute

 India
3
Successful Repairs Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Lead by IAEA

Successful Repairs Near Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Lead by IAEA

 Global
4
Lockdown at the Checkout: Retail Scuffle Sparks Investigation

Lockdown at the Checkout: Retail Scuffle Sparks Investigation

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade and capital flows key to South Africa’s long-term growth

Taiwan’s smart healthcare value chain is years ahead of global peers: Here's why

Why deep learning is becoming essential for sustainable finance forecasting

Sustainable agriculture can shield small farms from climate shocks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025