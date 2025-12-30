Trump Aims for Swift Move to Phase Two of Gaza Plan
U.S. President Donald Trump expressed his eagerness to quickly transition to phase two of the Gaza plan. This announcement followed a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held in Florida on Monday, where both leaders discussed developments in the Middle East.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:09 IST
On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his intention to move rapidly to the second phase of the Gaza plan. Trump's comments underscore his administration's ongoing focus on Middle Eastern affairs.
Trump made the statement following a meeting in Florida with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The meeting highlights the continued alliance between the U.S. and Israel.
Netanyahu's visit to Florida sparks renewed interest in the international approach to addressing challenges in Gaza and the broader Middle East region.
ALSO READ
US-Israel Talks: Navigating the Complexities of Gaza Ceasefire
Israeli Consul General Visits RSS Founder's Memorial in Nagpur
China Condemns Israel's Recognition of Somaliland Independence
Amid Renewed Shelling, Trump and Zelenskyy Pursue Peace in Florida Talks
China Condemns Somaliland's Quest for Independence Amidst Israeli Recognition