U.S. Strikes Venezuelan Drug Dock: Trump's Bold Claim

U.S. President Donald Trump claimed on Monday that a dock area in Venezuela, alleged to be used for drug shipments, has been targeted and hit by the U.S. He made this announcement during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, without disclosing further specifics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:11 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:11 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Monday that the United States had successfully targeted a dock area in Venezuela, which he claims was used for loading boats with drugs. The statement was made at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, where he met with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

"There was a major explosion in the dock area where they load the boats up with drugs," Trump declared, asserting that U.S. forces acted to eliminate this drug trafficking hub. He mentioned that both the boats and the area had been hit, although he did not offer additional details on the operation.

The explosive claim comes against the backdrop of U.S.-Venezuela tensions and the ongoing global fight against drug trafficking. The lack of details, however, raises questions about the specifics and implications of this operation.

