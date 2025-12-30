Tragic Demise: Inmate's Sudden Death Raises Questions
A 35-year-old inmate, identified as Vire, incarcerated in Kaushambi District Jail for an attempted murder case, died en route to the hospital after complaining of stomach pain. Despite initial treatment at the jail, his condition deteriorated rapidly. Authorities have informed his family and sent the body for a post-mortem.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kaushambi | Updated: 30-12-2025 00:09 IST | Created: 30-12-2025 00:09 IST
An inmate at Kaushambi District Jail tragically died on Monday, sparking concerns about the facility's health care standards.
Vire, 35, was imprisoned on June 11 related to a 2021 attempted murder case. He reported severe stomach pain, receiving initial care at the jail but saw no improvement.
The situation escalated when his condition worsened, leading to a rushed transfer to the district hospital where he died. Officials have notified his family, and a post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death.