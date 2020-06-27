Left Menu
Development News Edition

Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split

Suning (4-3) stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports (0-6), while FPX (3-2) held onto eighth place with a sweep against eStar Gaming (2-4). Suning took the first map with an MVP effort by Huan-Feng "huanfeng" Tang, but Dominus answered with their first map win of the season behind MVP Peng "Xiaopeng" Wang.

Reuters | Updated: 27-06-2020 21:20 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 21:17 IST
Suning, FPX score wins in LPL Summer Split
Suning (4-3) stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports (0-6), while FPX (3-2) held onto eighth place with a sweep against eStar Gaming (2-4). Image Credit: Pixabay

Suning and FunPlus Phoenix remained in the top half of the standings with wins Saturday in the League of Legends Pro League Summer Split in Shanghai. Suning (4-3) stayed in seventh place with a 2-1 victory over winless Dominus Esports (0-6), while FPX (3-2) held onto eighth place with a sweep against eStar Gaming (2-4).

Suning took the first map with an MVP effort by Huan-Feng "huanfeng" Tang, but Dominus answered with their first map win of the season behind MVP Peng "Xiaopeng" Wang. Suning closed out the victory, led by MVP Ze-Bin "Bin" Chen. The MVPs of FPX's 2-0 win were Tae-sang "Doinb" Kim and Wei-Xiang "Lwx" Lin.

The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round-robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs. All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result.

The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool. Week 4 concludes Sunday with LNG Esports (2-3) facing Vici Gaming (1-3) and JD Gaming (2-2) taking on winless Rogue Warriors (0-4).

LPL Summer Split standings through Saturday (record, map differential): 1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10

2. Victory Five, 5-1, +7 3. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3

4. Team WE, 4-2, +5 5. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3

6. Royal Never Give Up, 4-2, +2 7. Suning, 4-3, +1

8. FunPlus Phoenix, 3-2, +3 9. JD Gaming, 2-2, +1

10. EDward Gaming, 2-3, 0 11. LNG Esports, 2-3, -3

12. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1 13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2

14. Vici Gaming, 1-3, -4 15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6

16. Rogue Warriors, 0-4, -8 17. Dominus Esports, 0-6, -11

--Field Level Media

TRENDING

How Hyun Bin helps Son-Ye Jin overcome difficult situations while working together

BTS' Jungkook for Vogue Japan is taking over the internet

Crash Landing on You tops no. 1, revives hallyu wave in Japan, at par with Winter Sonata

Motorola One Fusion Plus Priced at Rs 16,999 In India; Know About Second Sale On Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Far right takes to Lisbon streets to deny racism is a problem

Hundreds of protesters marched through one of Lisbons main avenues on Saturday shouting Portugal is not racist, in a demonstration organised by the leader of a far-right party known for his derogatory remarks against ethnic minorities.Dozen...

U-17 Women's World Cup is a great opportunity: Goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan

India womens football team goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan feels that the Under-17 Womens World Cup, scheduled to be held in India next year, is a great opportunity for the young players. With the U-17 World Cup, its exposure will help us get good...

JMM justifies Jharkhand govt's decision to impose lockdown till July 31

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha JMM General Secretary, Suprio Bhattacharya on Saturday justified State governments decision to impose lockdown in the state till July 31 saying that it is an essential step amid rising COVID-19 cases in the state. Add...

Inox Wind Q4 loss widens to Rs 192 cr

Inox Wind on Saturday said its consolidated net loss widened to Rs 192.17 crore in March quarter. The company had reported Rs 53.56 crore loss in the same period preceding fiscal. Total income of the company rose to 196.74 crores for the q...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020