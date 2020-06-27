Natus Vincere unveil new Dota 2 roster

Natus Vincere revealed a new Dota 2 roster featuring newcomers Nikita "young G" Bochko and Aleksandr "Immersion" Khmelevskoy. Immersion and young G replace Idan "MagicaL" Vardanyan and Vitalii "so bad" Oshmankevich.

The lineup announced by the Ukrainian organization on Friday also features Vladislav "Crystallize" Krystanek, Pavel "9pasha" Khvastunov and Illias "Illias" Ganeev. Andrey "Mag" Chipenko is the coach. Na'Vi made the changes following a run of poor performances that led to their withdrawal from the Beyond Epic tournament.

"The last results of the team left a lot to be desired; it seemed the team had stalled -- something had to be changed," Mag said. "The situation on the pro scene -- quarantine, TI (The International) being postponed -- provided us with just the opportunity to switch things up, to find the optimal players for the team, to make sure the upcoming season will be much more productive." From Belarus, young G debuted on the pro scene with Nemiga Gaming in 2018 and most recently played with Winstrike Team. Immersion, from Russia, had been with Team Spirit since the fall of 2019 following stints with Positive Guys, Gambit Esports and ESPADA.

