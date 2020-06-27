More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says

More than 90% of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has two weeks to help broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.

The statement said a committee composed of representatives the three countries, South Africa and technical personnel from the African Union would work to resolve the outstanding legal and technical issued. The committee will issue a report on the progress of the negotiations in a week.