More than 90% of issues in Nile dam negotiations resolved, AU chief says
The African Union has two weeks to help broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies. The statement said a committee composed of representatives the three countries, South Africa and technical personnel from the African Union wuold work to resolve the outstanding legal and technical issued.Reuters | Addis Ababa | Updated: 27-06-2020 22:58 IST | Created: 27-06-2020 22:52 IST
More than 90% of issues in the tripartite negotiations on the giant Nile dam between Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan have been resolved, the African Union Commission Chair Moussa Faki Mahamat said in a statement on Saturday. The African Union has two weeks to help broker a deal to end a decade-long dispute over water supplies.
The statement said a committee composed of representatives the three countries, South Africa and technical personnel from the African Union would work to resolve the outstanding legal and technical issued. The committee will issue a report on the progress of the negotiations in a week.
