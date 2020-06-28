2 killed, 4 injured in Walmart shooting in California

California [USA], June 28 (Sputnik/ANI): Two people were killed and four suffered injuries in a shooting at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff in California, The New York Times reported citing a hospital official. Two people were fatally shot and four others injured and were in fair condition on Saturday, Allison Hendrickson, a spokesperson for St. Elizabeth Community Hospital in Red Bluff, told The New York Times.

Earlier, it was reported that a shooting took place at around 3:30 pm (local time) on Saturday at a distribution centre of the Walmart retail corporation in the city of Red Bluff, located about 120 miles north of California's capital Sacramento. According to Red Bluff Daily News, the shooting occurred during a shift change. The shooter drove into the distribution centre and opened fire. The shooter has reportedly been shot in the chest. (Sputnik/ANI)