Pakistan becomes 12th country to surpass 2,00,000 coronavirus cases

Pakistan has become the 12th country in the world where the coronavirus count has surpassed 2,00,000 mark, Geo TV reported citing Johns Hopkins University on Saturday. The country has reported 4,098 deaths due to the virus. According to official data, over 5,000 medical workers have contracted the virus in the country.

Geo TV reported the infection rate has multiplied manifold over the last few weeks ever since the government has eased lockdown restrictions last month. On April 23, the World Health Organisation has warned Pakistan against lifting restrictions

"Without effective interventions, there could be an estimated 200K+ cases by mid-July. The impacts on the economy could be devastating, doubling the number of people living in poverty," Director-General WHO Dr Tedros Adhanom had said. However, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan has downplayed the importance of lockdown saying the country couldn't afford to match the losses incurred during the lockdown as many other countries had done. (ANI)