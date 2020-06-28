Russia coronavirus count reaches 6,34,437

Left Menu
The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,791 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 634,437.

ANI | Moscow | Updated: 28-06-2020 15:02 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 15:02 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

Moscow [Russia], June 28 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of people who have contracted the coronavirus infection in Russia has increased by 6,791 in the last 24 hours, taking the country's COVID-19 count to 634,437. "Over the past day, 6,791 new COVID-19 cases were confirmed in 83 regions of Russia, including 2,198 cases -- or 32.4 percent -- with no clinical symptoms," the country's COVID-19 Response Center

Of newly detected cases, 717 have been confirmed in Moscow, 325 in Moscow Region and 285 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Area, according to the report. The reported daily dynamics showed there were 104 new fatalities, including 24 in Moscow, 21 in St.Peterburg and six in the Moscow Region. This brought the cumulative death toll to 9,073.

Total recoveries now count 399,087, an increase of 5,735 over the past day. (Sputnik/ANI)

