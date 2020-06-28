Left Menu
Development News Edition

Prosecutors: Woman burned home in attempt to destroy records

After the blaze, firefighters said they found charred and burned documents in the fireplace that were still legible, the indictment says. Travis Couey, a physical therapist who worked for Mark Kuper, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit health fraud for allegedly preparing false medical records.

PTI | Fortworth | Updated: 28-06-2020 19:08 IST | Created: 28-06-2020 19:08 IST
Prosecutors: Woman burned home in attempt to destroy records

A woman burned down her USD 1.6 million suburban Fort Worth mansion while trying to destroy documents from her husband's health care clinic as authorities were investigating the couple for fraud, prosecutors allege. A seven-count federal indictment, filed June 17, charges Mark and Melissa Kuper with conspiracy to commit health care fraud and health care fraud aiding and abetting.

They both have pleaded not guilty to allegations that they submitted more than 100,000 claims to federal health care programs for “sham” physical therapy, psychotherapy and pain management services from 2014 to 2017, according to court records. Mark Kuper operated the Texas Center for Orthopedic and Spinal Disorders, with clinics in Fort Worth and Weatherford.

The indictment alleges that his wife started a fire to burn clinic records in the outdoor fireplace of the couple's Benbrook mansion in October 2017, then left it unattended, destroying their home. After the blaze, firefighters said they found charred and burned documents in the fireplace that were still legible, the indictment says.

Travis Couey, a physical therapist who worked for Mark Kuper, was also arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit health fraud for allegedly preparing false medical records. The trio allegedly submitted USD 10 million of false claims to Medicare, Medicare or TRICARE, which covers military members and their families, for services they didn't performed, the indictment says.

Attorneys for Melissa Kuper and Couey didn't respond to requests for comment. Mark Kuper's attorney declined to comment. Mark Kuper forced patients to attend frequent physical therapy and substance abuse programs — even if they were unnecessary — and billed those sessions at a higher cost than they were worth, according to court documents.

He also “used the lure of opioids” to make sure his patients kept returning for “worthless services” for which he could bill the government, authorities allege. Kuper also required his patients to get painful and unneeded injections before they could obtain pain pills, prosecutors said.

TRENDING

P-pop group SB19 continues to smash expectations as it grows globally

Missing Crash Landing On You? Here are some other dramas to start a new journey

Health News Roundup: Venezuela is a health 'time bomb,' Colombian president says; China sees uptick in new COVID-19 cases, including 17 in Beijing and more

World News Roundup: EU holds off decision on borders, Americans set to be excluded; Egypt, Ethiopia and Sudan to agree Nile dam deal in weeks and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Efforts are being made to oust me: PM Oli

Nepals Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli on Sunday claimed that efforts are being made to oust him after his government redrew the countrys political map by incorporating three strategically key Indian territories. Efforts are being made to rem...

COVID-19 situation improved in Delhi after Centre's intervention: Delhi BJP chief

The Arvind Kejriwal government turned its back on Delhiites amid the COVID-19 pandemic and Union Home minister Amit Shah had to take over command of Delhi to provide proper healthcare facilities to the people, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupt...

All-India private school body writes to PM seeking funds to pay staff salaries

Faced with financial problems due to lockdown, an all-India organisation of private schools on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to allot funds to the institutes for paying salaries to their staff and meet other expen...

Nagpur man jumps in front of train, dies

A 28-year-old man allegedlycommitted suicide due to depression as his wife had gone backto her maternal home two years ago, Nagpur police said onSundayDhananjay Tidgam, a resident of Singarkheda village,ended his life by jumping in front of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020