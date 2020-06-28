Sparking Arrow Gaming claim Beyond Epic: China title

Sparking Arrow Gaming swept Vici Gaming in Sunday's grand final of the online Beyond Epic: China event, earning the $20,000 first prize. SAG won the opener in 34 minutes, the second map in 37 minutes and the clincher in 41 minutes.

Vici Gaming took home $10,000 for their second-place finish. It was the fourth title of 2020 for Sparking Arrow Gaming, who also finished first in China's Dota 2 Development League Seasons 2 and 3 and the CDA League Season 1.

SAG reached the best-of-five championship match with a 2-0 win against Royal Never Give Up in the lower-bracket final, cruising to wins in 26 and 20 minutes. RNG pocketed $7,000 for third place. Prize pool:

1st: $20,000 -- Sparking Arrow Gaming 2nd: $10,000 -- Vici Gaming

3rd: $7,000 -- Royal Never Give Up 4th: $5,000 -- LGD.PSD

5th-6th: $2,500 -- CDEC Gaming, Invictus Gaming 7th-8th: $1,500 -- Team Aster, EHOME.Immortal