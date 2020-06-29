Galaxy Racer add Japaleno roster
Galaxy Racer signed the Swedish roster Japaleno to their Counter-Strike: Global Offensive team, the Dubai-based esports organization announced Sunday. Joakim "Relaxa" Gustafsson and Fredrik "FREDDyFROG" Gustafsson serve as headliners for Japaleno, who enjoyed their biggest success by making a closed qualifier for cs_summit 6. The team dropped a 2-1 decision to Complexity on June 22, however. Galaxy Racer's roster consists of Relaxa, FREDDyFROG, Niclas "PlesseN" Plessen, Simon "tabz" Feldt, Adam "dezon" Wahlqvist and Christian "chrille" Lindberg (coach).
