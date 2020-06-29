Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

Mississippi lawmakers have voted to remove a symbol of the pro-slavery Confederacy from the Deep South state's flag, the latest symbol of racism to come down amid outrage at the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minnesota. Both houses of the legislature voted this weekend to remove the symbol and appoint a panel to design a new flag, according to media reports.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 05:40 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 05:40 IST
Mississippi lawmakers vote to remove Confederate emblem from state flag

Mississippi lawmakers have voted to remove a symbol of the pro-slavery Confederacy from the Deep South state's flag, the latest symbol of racism to come down amid outrage at the police killing of George Floyd, a Black man, in Minnesota.

Both houses of the legislature voted this weekend to remove the symbol and appoint a panel to design a new flag, according to media reports. The state's Republican Governor, Tate Reeves, said Saturday that he would sign the bill if the legislature passed it. “We are better today than we were yesterday,” Speaker of the House Philip Gunn, who authored the bill that passed on Sunday, told the non-profit news organization Mississippi Today. “Today, the future has taken root in the present. Today, we and the rest of the nation can look on our state with new eyes, with pride and hope."

In the 19th century, Southern states, faced with the prospect of having to give up slavery, formed the Confederacy and broke away from the United States, leading to the 1861-1865 Civil War. Symbols of the failed rebellion were erected throughout the South during the years of racial segregation and violence known as Jim Crow, and despite years of progress and civil rights for Black Americans, many states resisted removing them.

But after video showing a white officer fatally pressing his knee to Floyd's neck for nearly nine minutes provoked outrage that sent tens of thousands of Americans of all ethic backgrounds into the streets for weeks of protests, Confederate symbols have been coming down. "The argument over the 1894 flag has become as divisive as the flag itself and it’s time to end it," Reeves posted Saturday on Facebook. "If they send me a bill this weekend, I will sign it."

Walmart on Tuesday said it would no longer display the flag in its stores, consistent with its decision to not sell merchandise with the Confederate flag from stores and online sites.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Red Sox place LHP Sale on 60-day IL

With the deadline to submit rosters for the upcoming abbreviated 2020 MLB season arriving Sunday, the Boston Red Sox placed left-hander Chris Sale on the 60-day injured list. Sale, who as finished in the top six in American League Cy Young ...

Parihaka settlement receives $14million for new visitor centre

The Parihaka Papakinga Trust in Taranaki will receive up to 14 million for a new visitor centre and other improvements at the historic settlement that will boost the local economy and provide much-needed jobs, Regional Economic Development ...

Mainland China reports 12 new COVID-19 cases vs 17 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases as of end of June 28, down from 17 reported a day earlier, the countrys National Health Commission NHC said on Monday. The NHC said in a statement that five of the new COVID-19 cases w...

Taiwan opposition occupies parliament to protest government 'tyranny'

A group of more than 20 lawmakers from Taiwans main opposition party the Kuomintang KMT occupied the legislature overnight on Monday to protest government tyranny and the presidents nomination of a close aide to a high-level watchdog. Taiwa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020