Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gunman at Walmart distribution center was former employee

Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility's receiving center, told the Redding Record-Searchlight that he heard the shooter fire. “It went on and on — I don't even know how many times he fired,” Thammakhanty said.

PTI | Redbluff | Updated: 29-06-2020 08:31 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 08:31 IST
Gunman at Walmart distribution center was former employee

A man who drove into a Walmart distribution center in Northern California and went on a shooting rampage that left him and another man dead, and four others wounded, was fired from his job at the center last year, authorities said. Louis Wesley Lane, 31, was fired from the distribution center near Red Bluff in February 2019 after failing to show up for work, Tehama County Assistant Sheriff Phil Johnston told a news conference early Sunday.

The violence started Saturday afternoon when a man with a semi-automatic rifle circled the parking lot four times before crashing into the lobby of the building. Lane began shooting randomly into the building and in the parking lot area, where he engaged with Red Bluff police officers who were first to get to the scene, the sheriff's office said. Johnston said they exchanged 20 to 30 rounds before he was shot by police.

The employee who died was Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, California. He was taken to the hospital by a sheriff's deputy due to the extent of his injuries, but later died, Johnston said. His relationship to the shooter was not immediately known. Haro-Lozano was a 12-year employee who had family and friends working in the same facility, according John Furner, president and CEO of Walmart U.S.

“We are shocked and heartbroken about the horrific event that occurred," he said in a statement. The shooting victims were taken to St. Elizabeth Community Hospital and their injuries were not life-threatening, Johnston said.

Another victim was struck by the shooter's car as he drove into the building and was being treated at the hospital, he said. Investigators have not determined a motive in the shooting, other than his prior employment at the center, Johnston said.

Some of the 200 workers inside the facility locked themselves in a room , employees told KHSL-TV. Scott Thammakhanty, an employee at the facility's receiving center, told the Redding Record-Searchlight that he heard the shooter fire.

“It went on and on — I don't even know how many times he fired,” Thammakhanty said. “I just know it was a lot.” Thammakhanty and others started running for their lives, and he saw people lying on the ground as he ran, he said. Fellow employee Franklin Lister told The New York Times he had just started work when a coworker ran down the hallway shouting: “Active gunfire! Active shooter!” Vince Krick told the Record-Searchlight that his wife and son work at the facility and he was on his way to pick up his wife when he saw the flames. Neither was hurt, but his wife told him not to come to the front entrance, the newspaper reported.

“It was real crazy, because, you know, you can't do nothing,” Krick said. Dispatchers told the Record-Searchlight that at least one woman had been shot. A man had also reported his leg being run over when the shooter rammed a vehicle into the building, but the man wasn't sure if he had been shot, dispatchers said.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

West Indies players to wear 'Black Lives Matter' logo during Test series against England

The West Indies cricketers will sport a Black Lives Matter logo on the collars of their shirts during the upcoming three-Test series against England to protest against racism in sports. Skipper Jason Holder, who has voiced his support to th...

Dissident says CCP pays off Vatican $2 billion annually for its silence on Chinese atrocities

Exiled Chinese dissident Guo Wengei has revealed that the Chinese Communist Party CCP allocates USD two billion every year to pay off the Vatican for its silence concerning atrocities by Beijing. In an interview on The War Room on June 20, ...

India sees spike of 19,459 COVID-19 cases, tally reaches 5,48,318

India recorded 19,459 new coronavirus cases and 380 deaths in the last 24 hours. According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday, the total coronavirus cases in the country stands at 5,48,318 including 2,10,120 active cases...

Vietnam grounds Pakistani pilots over licence concerns

Vietnams aviation authority said on Monday it had grounded all Pakistani pilots working for local airlines, amid concern from global regulators that some pilots may have been using dubious licences. Pakistan said last week it will ground 26...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020