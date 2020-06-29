Pak security forces gun down 3 terrorists in KPK province

Pak security forces gun down 3 terrorists in KPK provincePTI | Peshawar | Updated: 29-06-2020 17:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 16:38 IST
Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Monday
The security forces were on routine patrolling in Jani Khel area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday night when a group of around 30-32 terrorists opened fire at them. The security personnel promptly responded to the attack and gunned down three terrorists
The terrorists were identified as Zakirullah, Jan Wali, and Yaseen, officials said.
