Pak security forces gun down 3 terrorists in KPK province

Three terrorists were gunned down by security forces in northwest Pakistan, officials said on Monday

The security forces were on routine patrolling in Jani Khel area of Bannu district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Sunday night when a group of around 30-32 terrorists opened fire at them. The security personnel promptly responded to the attack and gunned down three terrorists

The terrorists were identified as Zakirullah, Jan Wali, and Yaseen, officials said.