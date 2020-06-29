Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's $1 bln beauty line

As part of the deal, which is expected would close in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Coty would also develop skincare, haircare, personal care and nail products for KKW. The Max Factor owner has been looking to turn around its business, streamlining its portfolio by buying stakes in the digital-native brands and bringing Harf back to revive sales amid a global decline.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 18:20 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 18:00 IST
Coty to buy 20% stake in Kim Kardashian West's $1 bln beauty line
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Coty Inc said on Monday it would buy a 20% stake in reality TV star Kim Kardashian West's makeup brand KKW, as the cosmetics maker looks to cash in on the demand for celebrity-owned products.

Shares of the CoverGirl cosmetics maker, which have lost about two-thirds of their value this year, were up 14% in premarket trading. The deal values West's cosmetics line at $1 billion, slightly lower than the $1.2 billion valuations Coty put on West's half-sister Kylie Jenner's business when it bought a majority stake in her namesake cosmetics line in January.

Coty, which has been saddled with billions of dollars in debt, is partnering with brands endorsed by celebrities with a huge social media following to make its products resonate better with millennial customers who prefer more niche brands. West, who is known for chronicling her life with her sisters on TV's "Keeping Up with the Kardashians", launched her makeup line in 2017, two years after Jenner's successful foray into the beauty industry.

Earlier this month, Coty said it expected the strong demand for social media-native brands to thrive when some industry experts labeled it a fad. Its longtime Chairman and two-time Chief Executive Officer Peter Harf even took it upon himself to develop Jenner's business. As part of the deal, which is expected would close in the third quarter of fiscal 2021, Coty would also develop skincare, haircare, personal care, and nail products for KKW.

The Max Factor owner has been looking to turn around its business, streamlining its portfolio by buying stakes in the digital-native brands and bringing Harf back to revive sales amid a global decline. Coty last month offloaded the majority stake in its hair and nail care business to buyout firm KKR & Co Inc for $3 billion amid temporary salon closures across the globe.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

IOA chief Batra sent legal notice by former Karate association VP Bharat Sharma

Former Karate Association of India vice-president Bharat Sharma has sent a legal notice to Indian Olympic Association president Narinder Batra, accusing the IOA chief of making untrue and culpably defamatory statement against him during an ...

Locus listed as a Representative Vendor in Gartner’s Market Guide for Vehicle Routing and Scheduling

The company was recognized as a Representative Vendor in the 2020 report Bengaluru, June 29, 2020Locus, a global B2B SaaS company that automates human decisions in the supply chain, today announced that it has been identified as a Represent...

Gilead prices coronavirus drug at $2,340 for rich countries

The maker of a drug shown to shorten recovery time for severely ill COVID-19 patients says it will charge 2,340 for a typical treatment course for people covered by government health programs in the United States and other developed countri...

Delhi HC seeks status report from Tihar on PIL seeking infrastructure for legal meetings

The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a status report from Tihar Jail authorities on a PIL seeking directions to build infrastructure for legal meetings, either telephonically or through video conference, to ensure access to justice to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020