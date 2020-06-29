Left Menu
Development News Edition

UK city of Leicester expresses ‘frustration’ over extended lockdown plans

It’s superficial and its description of Leicester is inaccurate and certainly it does not provide us with the information we need if we are to remain restricted for two weeks longer than the rest of the country,” he said. According to the local council, the latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that 866 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the city in the two weeks up to June 23 and 2,987 people have tested positive with coronavirus in the city since the pandemic.

PTI | London | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:19 IST
UK city of Leicester expresses ‘frustration’ over extended lockdown plans

The local authorities of Leicester, the eastern England city with a large Indian-origin population, on Monday expressed “frustration” over reports that it could face up to a fortnight of extra localised lockdown measures amid a flare-up in COVID-19 infections in the region. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “concerned” about the city as he confirmed government plans for a "whack-a-mole", or localised stamping down strategy, as the rest of England prepares for a substantial lifting of lockdown restrictions starting from this Saturday.

"We are concerned about Leicester, we are concerned about any local outbreak. I want to stress to people that we are not out of the woods yet," said Johnson. However, Leicester City Council complained about a lack of communication over government plans, which would mean that pubs, restaurants and hairdressers in the city will be unable to open at the same time as the rest of the country.

“Frankly, it’s been intensely frustrating,” said Leicester Mayor Peter Soulsby. “I’ve looked at this report and, frankly, it’s obviously been cobbled together very hastily. It’s superficial and its description of Leicester is inaccurate and certainly it does not provide us with the information we need if we are to remain restricted for two weeks longer than the rest of the country,” he said.

According to the local council, the latest figures from Public Health England (PHE) show that 866 new cases of coronavirus were reported in the city in the two weeks up to June 23 and 2,987 people have tested positive with coronavirus in the city since the pandemic. The city is home to a large chunk of India-born UK residents as well as other ethnic minorities, seen as particularly vulnerable to the deadly virus based on the PHE’s own review. The most recent official statistics showed that people identifying with Indian heritage remain in the category of those hardest hit from the pandemic among the UK’s ethnic minorities, followed by those of Caribbean and Pakistani heritage. Leicester East MP Claudia Webbe, from the Opposition Labour Party, accused the government of taking a “reckless” approach to lifting social distancing restrictions.

“The government is drip feeding the truth; a local lockdown is on the cards for Leicester – a city where the minority make up the majority; thus a city where its residents are disproportionately at risk from COVID-19. The government’s rush to ease lockdown is reckless,” she said. Local leaders are due to discuss the situation with UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock ahead of an address to the House of Commons confirming any localised lockdown plans.

Downing Street said PHE and local councils had the power to impose a local lockdown by temporarily closing public spaces, businesses and venues. The UK’s Department of Health and Social Care said it is working with PHE and local bodies "to help prevent further transmission of the virus" in Leicester.

“Four mobile testing sites and thousands of home testing kits have been sent to Leicester,” department spokesperson said..

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31: Govt.

Chennai and Madurai to continue to be under intense lockdown till July 5 and other parts of TN to continue with current relaxations and curbs till July 31 Govt....

Israeli defense chief says West Bank annexation 'will wait'

Israels defense minister says Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus plan to begin annexing West Bank territory will have to wait due to the countrys coronavirus crisis. Benny Gantz, who also holds the title of alternative prime minister, told ...

IOC to set up technology development centre at Faridabad

Indian Oil Corp IOC, the nations biggest oil firm, on Monday said it will set up a new technology development centre focussed on clean and alternative energy solutions. The new centre at Faridabad on the outskirts of the national capital wi...

U.S. Supreme Court gives president more power over consumer financial agency

The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday handed President Donald Trump more authority over a federal agency charged with protecting consumers in the financial sector, empowering him to fire its director at will and ruling that the structure it was ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020