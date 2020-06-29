Left Menu
Development News Edition

Supreme Court upholds prostitution pledge for AIDS funding

The Supreme Court has upheld a provision of federal law that requires foreign affiliates of US-based health organisations to denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world. The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly restricts the US groups' constitutional rights.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 29-06-2020 20:49 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:24 IST
Supreme Court upholds prostitution pledge for AIDS funding
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Supreme Court has upheld a provision of federal law that requires foreign affiliates of US-based health organizations to denounce prostitution as a condition of receiving taxpayer money to fight AIDS around the world. The Supreme Court ruled 5-3 on Monday. Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote for the court's conservatives that "plaintiffs' foreign affiliates are foreign organizations, and foreign organizations operating abroad possess no rights under the US Constitution." Justice Elena Kagan sat out the case, presumably because she worked on an earlier version of it when she served in the Justice Department before joining the court.

The case was the second time the justices weighed in on a federal program that has spent nearly USD 80 billion to combat the spread of HIV/AIDS. The court ruled in 2013 that the anti-prostitution pledge, contained in a 2003 law, improperly restricts the US groups' constitutional rights. The new question, when the case was argued by telephone because of the coronavirus in May, was whether the administration can subject the foreign organizations to the pledge.

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Raj agri minister inaugurates solar pump under Kusum Yojna

Rajasthan Agriculture Minister Lalchand Kataria on Monday inaugurated a 7.5 HP solar power pump plant, installed under the Kusum Yojna, in Jhotwara area here. Kataria said that Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had announced a budget of Rs 267 ...

Two killed, two injured in lightning strike in Jharkhand

Two persons were killed and two were injured when lightning struck them in Dumka district on Monday, a government official said. The four were plucking mangoes when lightning struck them at Hathwari village under Masalia police station of t...

Three fresh coronavirus cases in Chandigarh; total count 434

Three women tested positive for coronavirus in Chandigarh on Monday, taking the infection tally to 434 in the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana. So far, six people have died from the virus in the union territoryAccording to a bulletin, a ...

Xi chairs Chinese Communist Party’s Politburo meeting

Chinas ruling Communist Party headed by President Xi Jinping held a meeting of the powerful Politburo on Monday during which the top leaders reviewed the regulations on party building in the military and the election of primary-level organi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020