Dominus get first win, V5 fall at LPL Summer Split

Updated: 29-06-2020 21:18 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 20:46 IST
Dominus Esports won their first contest, and Victory Five saw their three-match winning streak snapped as Week 5 play opened Monday in Shanghai in China's League of Legends Pro League Summer Split. Dominus (1-6) swept EDward Gaming (2-4), winning in 45 minutes on blue and 32 minutes on red, led by bot laner Qing-Bin "xubin" Xu, who took MVP honors for both maps.

In the day's other match, FunPlus Phoenix (4-2) rallied past Victory Five (5-2) to climb from eighth place to fifth in the season standings. FPX dropped the first map in 30 minutes on blue, but fought back behind the MVP efforts of mid laner Tae-sang "Doinb" Kim and AD carry Wei-Xiang "Lwx" Lin to take the second in 28 minutes on red and the third in 29 minutes on blue. Jungler Bo-Han "Weiwei" Wei was the MVP for Victory Five in their first-map win. The 17-team, 10-week LPL season runs through Aug. 9. Following a single round robin of best-of-three matches, the top eight sides will advance to the Summer Split playoffs.

All matches in the single-elimination postseason bracket will be best of five, with dates yet to be announced. The top two teams will get double byes into the semifinals, and the third- and fourth-place teams will get byes in the quarterfinals. The fifth- through eighth-place teams will compete in the opening round. The tiebreaker order for playoff positioning is game differential followed by head-to-head result. The playoff winner will earn a spot in the League of Legends World Championship, scheduled to be played in China at a date to be announced. The champion will claim more than $280,000 of the nearly $600,000 prize pool.

Week 5 continues Tuesday as LNG Esports (2-4) meet Bilibili Gaming (1-4) and Royal Never Give Up (4-2) clash with Team WE (4-2). LPL Summer Split standings through Monday (record, map differential):

1. Top Esports, 6-0, +10 2. Victory Five, 5-2, +6

3. LGD Gaming, 4-1, +3 4. Team WE, 4-2, +5

5. FunPlus Phoenix, 4-2, +4 6. Invictus Gaming, 4-2, +3

7. Royal Never Give Up, 4-2, +2 8. Suning, 4-3, +1

9. JD Gaming, 3-2, +2 10. Vici Gaming, 2-3, -3

11. eStar Gaming, 2-4, -1 12. EDward Gaming, 2-4, -2

13. Oh My God, 2-4, -2 14. LNG Esports, 2-4, -4

15. Bilibili Gaming, 1-4, -6 16. Dominus Esports, 1-6, -9

17. Rogue Warriors, 0-5, -9

