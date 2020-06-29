Left Menu
Development News Edition

Riot teases next Valorant agent, targets six per year

The current goal is to have a new agent with every act, but that could change. "This is another place where we're gonna need a little flexibility, because we really need to follow your cue," SuperCakes said.

Reuters | Updated: 29-06-2020 23:24 IST | Created: 29-06-2020 23:24 IST
Riot teases next Valorant agent, targets six per year

Riot Games teased the next Valorant agent on Monday and announced that the current goal is to have six new agents per year. Anna "SuperCakes" Donlon, the game's executive producer, said in a video announcement that the game will unveil new episodes every six months, with three acts in each episode, released every two months. The current goal is to have a new agent with every act, but that could change.

"This is another place where we're gonna need a little flexibility, because we really need to follow your cue," SuperCakes said. "How many agents are too many? How many are too few? Right now, six is the sweet spot, so six is what we're targeting." Riot revealed Reyna as the 11th agent in May, shortly before the public release of the game.

No details are known about the agent for Act 2 of the first episode, but a silhouette was seen in the video announcement, showing a trim, androgynous character with a bold haircut. Act 2 and the new agent are expected to arrive in early August.

SuperCakes also announced there will be three battlepasses per episode and new skins released every week or two. --Field Level Media

TRENDING

Researches get closer to discover why eczema happens

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty to rape charges; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Entertainment News Roundup: Ron Jeremy pleads not guilty; Justin Bieber files $20 million defamation lawsuit and more

Six of top-10 firms add Rs 92,130.59 cr in m-cap; TCS biggest gainer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Nobel winners call for coronavirus vaccines to be available for all

By Darnell Christie LONDON, June 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Nobel peace laureate Desmond Tutu and actor George Clooney are among more than 100 people who have signed an appeal for COVID-19 vaccines to be declared a global common good a...

PM Modi to address the nation on Tuesday evening

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation on Tuesday evening. His address comes against the backdrop of a bitter standoff between Indian and Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh where 20 Indian army personnel were killed in clashes o...

Delhi's COVID tally crosses 85,000 with 2,084 fresh cases; death toll now 2,680

Delhi recorded 2,084 fresh coronavirus cases on Monday, taking the infection tally in the city to over 85,000, while the death toll from the disease rose to 2,680, the authorities said. The number of containment zones in the city also jumpe...

'No excuse' for countries that fail in contact tracing, WHO's Tedros says

Tracing contacts of people with coronavirus infections is the most important step in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and countries that are failing to do so have no excuse, the World Health Organization chief said on Monday. Although many c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020