Left Menu
Development News Edition

Changes in military recruiting may endure after pandemic

“I talk to every single person that I meet no matter what, because I have no idea what their life story is," said Holt, who is based in Bowling Green, Kentucky. ”If I have the opportunity to help somebody the way that the Army's helped me, I seize that opportunity.” COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on military recruiting, closing enlistment stations and forcing thousands of recruiters to woo potential soldiers online, or even on their front steps.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 30-06-2020 11:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 11:25 IST
Changes in military recruiting may endure after pandemic

With his Army recruiting office shuttered due to the coronavirus, Staff Sgt. Anthony Holt has had to be creative to meet his enlistment goals. Using social media is one way. Signing up the grocery delivery guy is another. Holt asked the man how he ended up with the virtual shopping job. It turned out, he wanted to be a boat operator, but a job with an Alaskan cruise company fell through because of the pandemic.

The Army also has maritime jobs, Holt told him. He found an open training slot for an Army watercraft operator. The delivery guy enlisted. “I talk to every single person that I meet no matter what, because I have no idea what their life story is," said Holt, who is based in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

”If I have the opportunity to help somebody the way that the Army's helped me, I seize that opportunity.” COVID-19 has had a dramatic impact on military recruiting, closing enlistment stations and forcing thousands of recruiters to woo potential soldiers online, or even on their front steps. As the virus raged, enlistments slowed and fueled worries that the armed services would have to rely more on current troops re-enlisting to meet total force requirements by the end of the fiscal year in September. Recruiters have had to abandon their normal visits to high schools and malls, and instead are relying almost exclusively on social media to reach young people. As that effort builds, Army leaders believe it may evolve into a new system that will allow them to scale back the size and staffing at enlistment storefronts and reduce the number of recruiters.

“We're going to empower the recruiters to allow for more autonomous recruiting,” said Maj. Gen. Frank Muth, head of the Army's recruiting command. That, he said, will allow the service to reduce the size of brick-and-mortar offices since some recruiters will be working solely online and go into the office only occasionally. “If we have recruiters that are operating at a greater efficiency (online) then we don't need 10,000 recruiters. We may be able to reduce that number to 7,000 or 8,000,” he said, adding that such a reduction will allow the Army to move more soldiers back into regular units and fighting formations.

But first the Army has to determine how successful virtual recruiting can be. In the early days of the pandemic, Army enlistments fell off by about 50%.

“Does that put us behind? Yeah,” said Muth, adding that enlistments are about 4,000 lower than their goal at this point, despite doing better than planned in the early part of the fiscal year, before the pandemic took hold. But, he said, online recruiting has improved. Over the past month the Army got about 80% of its goal, compared with the normal 90% for that period, Muth said. Overall success will depend on soldiers like Sgt. 1st Class Eric Nordin, who is making virtual recruiting a career.

“I was a lot cooler online than I am in real life,” said Nordin, who started as a regular recruiter in La Grange, Kentucky, but is now commander of Nashville's virtual recruiting station. “I'm not saying I didn't enjoy going out to the malls and asking individuals if they wanted to recruit. But, I was more successful sending them a DM (direct message) or posting stuff about myself.” Nordin and Holt said the Army has done training sessions to teach recruiters how to get more followers on Facebook and Instagram. Often, they said, recruiters can reach out to soldiers they've enlisted in the past and ask them to share posts, expanding the views of their online messages.

As part of the new, creative methods, Muth said he took an idea from McDonald's. A few years ago the fast-food juggernaut said it would hire 50,000 people in one day. Muth said he decided the Army could try the same thing. So, on Tuesday, Muth is launching “Army Hiring Days” and is calling on all service leaders at all levels to fill social media with recruiting messages. The goal is to bring in 10,000 recruits, and top leaders have already started turning to Twitter to tout soldier life.

“Army National Hiring Days coming June 30-July 2! The U.S. Army's first-ever nationwide virtual hiring campaign is a three-day event with a goal of finding 10,000 men and women to join our team,” tweeted Gen. James McConville, the top Army officer. Cash will be one of the incentives.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

UN highlights urgent need to tackle impact of likely electric car battery production boom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Karnataka HC functioning suspended today for sanitisation

The judicial, non-judicial and administrative functions of the Karnataka High Court has been suspended for Tuesday, for sanitisation of the entire court complex due to unavoidable circumstances.The High Court in a notice informed about the ...

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

California and Texas saw record spikes in new COVID-19 infections on Monday, and Los Angeles reported an alarming one-day surge in Americas second-largest city that put it over 100,000 cases.DEATHS AND INFECTIONSAMERICAS More than 2.6 milli...

COVID-19 spike in 1 Australian state stalls sports' restart

An increase in COVID-19 cases in the Australian state of Victoria is playing havoc with a return of most professional sports Down Under. Victoria had 75 new cases on Monday which resulted in health officials in Queensland state, which has h...

Two US senators introduce legislations to strengthen India-US defence ties

Two top senators from the ruling Republican and opposition Democratic parties have introduced legislations to strengthen the India-US defence ties, especially in the area of the fifth-generation fighter aircraft and to accelerate joint rese...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020