Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sahel remains fragile despite battle gains against militants

The joint forces, led by France's 5,100 troops, have so far targeted Islamic State in the Greater Sahara as a priority, concentrating military efforts on the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali known as Liptako-Gourma, an Islamist stronghold. "We are seeing a weakening of terrorist forces and reduction of attacks against Sahel forces even if the groups are still carrying out operations," a French military official said, adding that hundreds of militants had been killed this year.

Reuters | Nouakchott | Updated: 30-06-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 16:18 IST
Sahel remains fragile despite battle gains against militants

French and West African troops have made gains against Islamist groups in the Sahel but the situation remains fragile with persistent attacks by the militants, French and Burkina Faso officials said ahead of a summit on Tuesday. Political instability is also a source of concern as leaders of the group of five Sahel states meet French President Emmanuel Macron and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez in Nouakchott and are joined by other EU leaders via video.

The so-called G-5 Sahel nations include Burkina Faso, Mali, Mauritania, Niger and Chad. The summit will assess recent gains and plan next steps after the countries agreed to bring their forces under one command structure six months ago.

"The aim is to bring more international partners into a military capacity such as through the Takouba (special forces) task force by the end of 2020-2021 and an African Union force," a French official said. The joint forces, led by France's 5,100 troops, have so far targeted Islamic State in the Greater Sahara as a priority, concentrating military efforts on the tri-border region of Niger, Burkina Faso and Mali known as Liptako-Gourma, an Islamist stronghold.

"We are seeing a weakening of terrorist forces and reduction of attacks against Sahel forces even if the groups are still carrying out operations," a French military official said, adding that hundreds of militants had been killed this year. "This all remains fragile."

A major success has been the killing of al Qaeda's North Africa chief Abdelmalek Droukdel. Militants have also pushed further south towards coastal countries such as Ivory Coast.

Burkina Faso's President Roch Marc Kabore said the summit's context was "marked by the persistence of terrorist attacks." In a report on June 24, the U.S. State Department said attacks in the region had increased 250 percent since 2018.

"Partner countries remain strong willed against terrorism but lack the means to contain or degrade the threat on a sustained basis," it said. The multinational Takouba task force is an expanded group of special forces which would target militants and help train national special forces.

It is expected to start operations in the summer with about 100 Estonians and French personnel. Some 60 Czechs will join by end of year and 150 Swedes in 2021. Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte could confirm Italian interest in the task force during the summit.

The United States mostly provides military support and intelligence.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

German yields stable as traders weigh ECB stimulus and new COVID-19 wave

The German 10-year Bund yield held steady around the one-month low it touched last week as traders debated whether the stimulus from the European Central Bank was adequate protection against the second wave of coronavirus infections. Yields...

UK Labour leader says: nothing new in Johnson's 'new deal'

Britains opposition Labour Party leader Keir Starmer said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnsons so-called new deal lacked anything new and called for an extension of the furlough scheme for certain workers.The prime minister promise...

PM Johnson demands Britain "Build, build, build" to beat COVID-19 slump

Prime Minister Boris Johnson promised to shake Britains economy out of its coronavirus-induced crisis on Tuesday by fast-tracking infrastructure investment and slashing property planning rules. As Britain emerges from lockdown, Johnson is l...

APTDC Dy Manager arrested for beating up differently abled woman employee

Amaravati, June 30 PTI A deputy manager in the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation at Nellore was on Tuesday arrested and placed under suspension for allegedly beating up a differently-abled woman employee in the office. CCTV foo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020