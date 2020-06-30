Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vatican prosecutors seize data from St. Peter's Basilica

Vatican prosecutors have ordered the seizure of documents and computers from the administrative offices of St. Peter's Basilica in an apparently new investigation into financial irregularities in the Holy See. The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis also named a special commissioner to run the basilica, reorganize its offices, update its statutes to comply with new Vatican norms on procurement and contracting, and to “clarify its administration.” The Vatican said both decisions stemmed from a report from the Vatican's auditor general.

PTI | Vatican City | Updated: 30-06-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 18:01 IST
Vatican prosecutors seize data from St. Peter's Basilica
Representative Image Image Credit : Wikipedia

Vatican prosecutors have ordered the seizure of documents and computers from the administrative offices of St. Peter's Basilica in an apparently new investigation into financial irregularities in the Holy See. The Vatican said Tuesday that Pope Francis also named a special commissioner to run the basilica, reorganize its offices, update its statutes to comply with new Vatican norms on procurement and contracting, and to "clarify its administration." The Vatican said both decisions stemmed from a report from the Vatican's auditor general. It said based on the auditor's report, the Vatican's criminal prosecutors authorized the seizure Tuesday of documentation and computers from the "Fabbrica di San Pietro," the offices that manage the pope's basilica.

The Vatican provided no details about what the auditor flagged or the specific problems the extraordinary commissioner has been tasked with fixing. The commissioner, Bishop Mario Giordana, previously conducted an investigation into financial irregularities within the Sistine Chapel Choir that led to the early retirement of the choirmaster last year. The choir performs at all papal Masses in the basilica.

Vatican prosecutors never launched a criminal investigation into the choir administration after the Vatican's financial watchdog, the Financial Information Authority, flagged that revenue from the choir's concerts wasn't included in its income statements. In a statement, the Vatican said the naming of Giordana followed new norms issued by Francis on June 1 to centralize the Vatican's contracting and procurement procedures in a bid to cut waste, root out corruption and update the Vatican's financial management.

The Fabbrica is responsible for the management, cleaning, and restoration of the basilica, one of the largest in the world, as well as organizing tours of its underground excavations. The present Renaissance-style basilica, designed principally by Donato Bramante, Michelangelo and Gian Lorenzo Bernini, was built in the 17th century over what tradition says was the tomb of St. Peter. Vatican prosecutors last year launched a separate investigation into the Vatican secretariat of state's purchase of a luxury London building amid allegations that middlemen had fleeced the Holy See out of millions of euros. No indictments have been handed down in that case, though a broker was arrested and then released earlier this month.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Man held for killing court staffer in UP's Bulandshahr

A man was arrested for allegedly killing a staffer of a fast track court over a monetary dispute in Uttar Pradeshs Bulandshahr district on Tuesday, police said. Atul Sharma was shot dead allegedly by his friend Saurabh Sharma on Thursday, t...

Plea in SC claims Congress members violated social distancing norms during protest

Congress party members did not follow the COVID-19 social distancing norms and guidelines during nationwide protests against hike in petrol and diesel prices, a plea alleged in the Supreme Court on Tuesday. The Congress party launched count...

Argentine son survives coronavirus only to lose his father the day he leaves hospital

When Dario New, 52, fell ill with a spiking fever one night in early April, it marked the start of his battle with COVID-19. Unknown to him, his elderly father was already sick with the virus too.His father Alberto, 83, was recovering from ...

'Gracious and all heart as always!': Sushmita Sen thanks Preity Zinta for appreciating 'Arya'

As her close friend Preity Zinta heaped praises on her powerful comeback with web-series Arya, actor Sushmita Sen thanked her fellow actor for the appreciation and for being one of her staunch supporters. Taking to Twitter, Sen penned down ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020