Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gifted young Afghan returnee is victim of campaign attacking civil society

A part of the future was buried," Khalil's friend, artist Rada Akbar, tweeted after the funeral. FEAR Security sources are aware of a growing trend of deliberate killings, mostly unclaimed, in recent weeks that have also taken the lives of prosecutors, pro-government moderate religious preachers and the family of a political writer. They believe the Taliban or groups aligned with it are conducting a covert strategy to send chills through civil society and tear apart trust in democratic rule of law and human rights to weaken the government's position in peace talks with the Taliban, likely to start mid-July.

Reuters | Kabul | Updated: 30-06-2020 21:25 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 21:01 IST
Gifted young Afghan returnee is victim of campaign attacking civil society
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Twenty-four-year-old Fatima Khalil, known as Natasha, was a shining example of young, progressive Afghanistan. Born a refugee in Quetta, Pakistan, she won a U.S. Embassy scholarship to study human rights at an American university in Kyrgyzstan.

She spoke six languages, was a straight-A student, loved dancing and could have worked overseas like many educated Afghans to escape her country's constant conflict, according to her family. Instead, she decided to move to Kabul last year to work as a donor coordinator for the Afghan Independent Human Rights Commission (AIHRC), where she was killed by a bomb attack on a vehicle taking her to the office on Saturday.

Her family are asking anguished questions. "Why was she brutally murdered and taken away from our lives? The pain is so devastating. The loss is so great," Khalil's brother-in-law Omaid Sharifi told Reuters. He and his wife Lima finally arrived in Kabul on Tuesday, after flying back from the United States, Lima wishing desperately the whole way that her sister could be "brought back".

She died alongside longserving AIHRC driver Jawid Folad - described by colleagues as an unwavering positive presence in a high-stress job. Her loss has shaken many in urban civil society already worried by a rise in assassinations of those most needed to rebuild just as Afghanistan's peace process is set to start. "She was laid with her beautiful eyes closed and her hand placed on her heart ... a part of the future was buried," Khalil's friend, artist Rada Akbar, tweeted after the funeral.

FEAR Security sources are aware of a growing trend of deliberate killings, mostly unclaimed, in recent weeks that have also taken the lives of prosecutors, pro-government moderate religious preachers and the family of a political writer.

They believe the Taliban or groups aligned with it are conducting a covert strategy to send chills through civil society and tear apart trust in democratic rule of law and human rights to weaken the government's position in peace talks with the Taliban, likely to start mid-July. "This is a dangerous game," a senior interior ministry source told Reuters. "They want to chase their goal of weakening the government and create fear among the people by targeting effective personalities in civil society."

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid denied the group was involved in attacks on civil society or religious leaders and accused the government of trying to harm the Taliban's reputation, and failing to take responsibility for worsening security. A security source told Reuters two bombmakers suspected of being involved in two assassinations, including the blast that killed Khalil, had been arrested in Kabul and investigators were trying to determine whether they were linked to militant groups.

European ambassadors in Kabul said in a statement they were alarmed at growing violence, including Saturday's blast. "The EU strongly condemns targeted killings, which have risen sharply in recent weeks, directed against clergy, journalists ... human rights defenders, healthcare personnel and others," the statement said. "It appears to be a deliberate attempt to stifle debate in advance of peace negotiations."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 984 to focus on Yamato’s disclose, mystery related to his club

Song Hye-Kyo gives her best wishes for #Alive, beautiful actress shows her love for Nature

Health News Roundup: Global coronavirus deaths top half a million; Australia sees biggest daily rise in COVID-19 cases in two months and more

New Indian Oil R&D campus would focus on deployment of technologies: Pradhan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Learning gap, poverty, and online risks: COVID-19 impact on children

There are already an estimated 152 million children in child labor, 73 million of which are involved in hazardous work and the&#160;global health crisis is further exacerbating the situation further. ...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

Videos

Latest News

Sweden starts critical look at its pandemic response

Sweden on Tuesday announced a commission to evaluate its response to the novel coronavirus, reacting to criticism over a death toll that has far exceeded that of its neighbours. More than 5,300 Swedes have died compared to around 250 in Nor...

Biden to attack Trump's handling of COVID-19 as U.S. cases rise

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden on Tuesday will launch a fresh attack on President Donald Trumps historic mismanagement of the coronavirus pandemic as the number of confirmed cases in many states rises. Speaking at 1 p.m. EDT 17...

Moderate McGrath wins Kentucky Democratic Senate primary -media reports

Former fighter pilot Amy McGrath, an establishment-backed Kentucky Democrat, on Tuesday won the nomination to take on Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in November, NBC News and Politico projected on Tuesday, citing preliminary results...

Deal on fisheries possible in 2020, WTO chair and official say

The World Trade Organization WTO aims to secure an agreement on cutting fisheries subsidies this year, the chair of the talks and a WTO official said on Tuesday, despite the cancellation of a major meeting due to COVID-19.The Geneva-based w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020