Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William "Meteos" Hartman and support William "Stunt" Chen heading into Week 4.

Updated: 30-06-2020 23:12 IST | Created: 30-06-2020 22:39 IST
Struggling 100 Thieves bench Meteos, release Stunt
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Following a 1-5 start in the League of Legends Championship Series Summer Split, 100 Thieves benched jungler William "Meteos" Hartman and support William "Stunt" Chen heading into Week 4. Academy jungler Juan "Contractz" Arturo Garcia will replace Meteos and Philippe "Poome" Lavoie-Giguere will take Stunt's place in the starting lineup.

100 Thieves' next LCS match is Friday against Golden Guardians (2-4). Meteos fired off a since-deleted tweet expressing his dismay over the benching, according to vpesports.com.

"Pretty weird to hear the players on my team didn't know about or agree with the decision," he wrote. "Clearly the people not on the team know what's best for it." Stunt said he was released following Sunday's LCS loss against Team SoloMid.

"This summer we definitely didn't start where we left off, but I still had full faith in our ability to improve as a team and as individuals," he wrote in a TwitLonger post Monday. "Though I can understand the want for change and I acknowledge my poor performance had to do with it, I truly believed that if we stuck together we could make a resurgence in the standings just like we did in spring. It will be a big regret of mine that I will not be able to prove this."

