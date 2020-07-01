Google hikes YouTube TV price to $64.99
Google in April 2019 raised the cost of its YouTube TV subscription by 25% to $49.99. The company said the price rise reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, which offers live shows and programs from major broadcast networks such as "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", "SpongeBob SquarePants" and the recently launched HBO Max service.Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:08 IST
Alphabet Inc's Google said on Tuesday that it has raised the price of its YouTube TV online service by 30% to $64.99 per month, citing rising cost of content.
The price hike, effective from Tuesday, comes amid a surge in demand for online content as live events, movie theaters and sporting events remain closed or canceled due to coronavirus-led restrictions. Google in April 2019 raised the cost of its YouTube TV subscription by 25% to $49.99.
The company said the price rise reflects the complete value of YouTube TV, which offers live shows and programs from major broadcast networks such as "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah", "SpongeBob SquarePants" and the recently launched HBO Max service. (https://bit.ly/3eTtXgE) It also brings shows from YouTube creators, trending YouTube videos, and YouTube Originals.
- READ MORE ON:
- Alphabet Inc
- The Daily Show
- Trevor Noah
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New Nest-branded speaker could replace the 2016 Google Home
U.S. House panel to hold election-security hearing with Facebook, Google, Twitter
Google to bring Microsoft Office, other apps to Chromebooks
Google Duo now enables 32-person video chat
Health News Roundup: WHO testing interim data from COVID-19 trial on HIV drugs; UK to use Google-Apple model for tracing app in U-turn: BBC and more