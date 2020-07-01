Left Menu
Development News Edition

Soccer- Italy's Serie A to weigh private equity bids amid virus crisis - sources

Italy's top-flight soccer clubs have mandated Serie A to weigh private equity bids for its broadcast rights business as they look at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the new coronavirus crisis, two sources close to the matter said. The clubs' top executives met on Tuesday after Serie A had received a series of bids from private equity investors interested in buying a stake in a new company holding the league's broadcast rights.

Reuters | Updated: 01-07-2020 00:54 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 00:42 IST
Soccer- Italy's Serie A to weigh private equity bids amid virus crisis - sources
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italy's top-flight soccer clubs have mandated Serie A to weigh private equity bids for its broadcast rights business as they look at ways to weather the financial storm triggered by the new coronavirus crisis, two sources close to the matter said.

The clubs' top executives met on Tuesday after Serie A had received a series of bids from private equity investors interested in buying a stake in a new company holding the league's broadcast rights. Such business generates over half the revenues of Italy's top clubs but there are growing challenges due to the economic slump related to the pandemic.

Serie A and CVC Capital Partners have been in exclusive talks for more than a month over a 2.2 billion euro ($2.5 billion) bid for a stake of up 20% in a venture managing the league's media rights for 10 seasons. So far negotiations have been fruitless.

In the meantime, other private equity investors, including Bain Capital and Advent, have joined the race with rival bids, sources have said. "The clubs mandated Serie A's President (Paolo) Dal Pino to continue exploring the feasibility of a deal, in a bid to get more definite proposals by end-July," according to one source.

One of the sources said no financial adviser had been appointed yet, but the plan was to pick one soon. "The idea is to have a financial partner on board to help Serie A boost its media business", the source added.

Serie A restarted in June after a three-month stoppage due to the virus outbreak but media firms holding broadcast rights postponed or suspended payments, putting club finances under pressure. Comcast Corp unit Sky, currently Serie A's leading domestic rights holder, still owes the clubs a 130 million euro instalment relating to the 2019/2020 season. The sum is part of a three-year 2.3 billion euro contract expiring next year.

Serie A has rebuffed Sky's request to renegotiate the agreement in the light of the coronavirus emergency. ($1 = 0.8899 euros)

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Premier League says support for Black Lives Matter not political

The Premier League reaffirmed its commitment to its anti-racism campaign on Tuesday, which it said was not political, although it was aware of the risk posed by groups that seek to hijack popular causes and campaigns. The league issued a st...

At least 10 dead as slaying of Ethiopian singer triggers protests

At least 10 people died and more than 80 were wounded when the killing of a popular singer triggered blasts and protests in Ethiopias capital and the surrounding Oromiya region on Tuesday, police and a doctor said. The unrest spotlights gro...

Fake contact tracing part of 'rapidly evolving' coronavirus fraud, U.S. DOJ warns

Scammers are posing as COVID-19 contact tracers as a way to steal personal information, three major U.S. government agencies said on Tuesday, describing rapidly evolving fraud related to the pandemic. The U.S. Department of Justice, Departm...

EU safety agency suspends Pakistani airlines' European authorisation for six months

The European Union Air Safety Agency EASA has suspended Pakistan International Airlines PIA authorisation to fly to the bloc for six months, the airline said on Tuesday, a blow to the carriers operations. Separately, the safety agency said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020