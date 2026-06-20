Rubio plans Middle East trip next week, Axios reports
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planning a trip to the Middle East, visiting Kuwait, the UAE, and Bahrain, and holding a summit with Gulf Cooperation Council foreign ministers.
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio is planning a trip to the Middle East next week and is expected to visit Kuwait, the UAE and Bahrain, Axios reported on Friday, citing two sources.
Rubio is expected to hold a summit with foreign ministers of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain, Axios reported later, citing a third unidentified source. The State Department did not immediately respond to an emailed request for confirmation.
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