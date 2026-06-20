Rubio plans Middle East trip next week, Axios reports

Us Secretary Of State Marco Rubio Is Planning A Trip To The Middle East Next Week And Is Expected To Visit Kuwait

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio ‌is planning a trip to the ‌Middle East next week and is expected to visit Kuwait, the ⁠UAE ​and ⁠Bahrain, Axios reported on Friday, citing two ⁠sources.

Rubio is expected to hold ​a summit with foreign ministers ⁠of the Gulf Cooperation Council in Bahrain, ⁠Axios ​reported later, citing a third unidentified source. The State Department ⁠did not immediately respond to ⁠an emailed ⁠request for confirmation.