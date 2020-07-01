Left Menu
Hong Kong Police make first arrest under controversial national security law

The Hong Kong Police on Wednesday made the first arrest under the newly passed national security law. A man was arrested for holding Hong Kong independence flag in Causeway Bay here.

ANI | Hong Kong | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:29 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:03 IST
Hong Kong Police make first arrest under controversial national security law
A man was arrested for holding an HK Independence flag.. Image Credit: ANI

The Hong Kong Police on Wednesday made the first arrest under the newly passed national security law. A man was arrested for holding the Hong Kong independence flag in Causeway Bay here. "A man was arrested for holding an HK Independence flag in Causeway Bay, Hong Kong, violating the national security law. This is the first arrest made since the law has come into force," Hong Kong Police Force said in a tweet.

Activists hit the streets on Wednesday in anger over the new law as the city marked 23 years since its handover from British to Chinese rule. Today is the first day of the legislation being in force in Hong Kong with police raising a new flag warning the crowds that they were violating the security law.

Meanwhile, a water cannon and a police armored vehicle are seen moving through Wan Chai in the direction of Causeway Bay. The Chinese Parliament on Tuesday passed the controversial legislation for Hong Kong, ignoring the worldwide outcry and protest in the semi-autonomous city against the law.

The Hong Kong government has no jurisdiction over the national security agency in Hong Kong and its staff when they are discharging duties provided in the law. According to the new law, arson and vandalizing public transport with an intent to intimidate the Hong Kong government or Chinese government for political purposes will constitute acts of terrorism, the Hong Kong Free Press reported.

The law also states that certain national security cases will be held behind closed doors without juries in Hong Kong if they contained state secrets, although the verdict and eventual judgments would be made public. As per the new law, Beijing will be setting up an office for safeguarding national security in Hong Kong, with personnel dispatched from relevant Chinese security agencies.

