Turkey says France ignoring UAE, Egypt violations in Libya
Reuters | Paris | Updated: 01-07-2020 14:42 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 14:32 IST
France's policy over Libya is "biased", turning a blind eye to violations of a U.N. arms embargo by the United Arab Emirates and Egypt to the benefit of eastern Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar, Turkey's ambassador to Paris said on Wednesday.
"The embargo is violated every day from the Egyptian border ... and every day there are flights from the UAE to Libya. Why are questions not being asked?," the envoy Ismail Hakki Musa told a hearing of French senators.
"We think they are proceeding by the selection, which strengths the support of Mr. Haftar in the east."
