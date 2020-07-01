Left Menu
Development News Edition

Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened.

PTI | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-07-2020 15:21 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 15:21 IST
Volvo Cars recalls nearly 2.1 million cars worldwide

Volvo Cars said Wednesday that it is recalling nearly 2.1 million vehicles worldwide as a preventive measure after the company discovered that a steel wire connected to the front seat belts can be weakened. The front seat belts are anchored to the car via this steel cable, press spokesman Stefan Elfstrom told Swedish public radio.

“We have seen that this wire can be subject to wear and tear under special conditions,” reducing the seat belt's protection, he said, adding “this is a very rare problem.” Volvo said the recall, which is the biggest ever for the brand, “is a preventive safety recall to avoid future issues.” The Swedish carmaker said the affected models are Volvo S60, S60L, S60CC, V60, V60CC, XC60, V70, XC70, S80 och S80L manufactured between 2006 and 2019. No current models are included in the recall. There have been no reports of injuries or accidents linked to the fault. Volvo Cars has been owned by China's Zhejiang Geely Holding Group since 2010.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

Joaquim Pinto de Oliveira (Tebas): Google doodle on famous Brazilian architect, engineer

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Hong Kong police make first arrest under new security law

Hong Kong police on Wednesday made the first arrest under violation of the law, just a day after Chinas elite Standing Committee imposed the new national security legislation on the semi-autonomous region, CNN reported. Thousands of Hong Ko...

Brazil restricts foreigners entry due to COVID-19

Brazils government will restrict the entrance of foreigners to the country for 30 days due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, it said in a decree late on Tuesday in its official gazette.Foreigners with permanent residence in Brazil or worki...

Stokes will be brilliant as captain: Wood

Fast bowler Mark Wood expects star all-rounder Ben Stokes to do a brilliant job as England captain in the first Test against the West Indies despite the lack of leadership experience. Englands World Cup hero Stokes was on Tuesday named c...

Laos to move on third Mekong dam project despite neighbours' green concerns

Laos is pushing ahead with a hydropower project on the Mekong River, despite reservations aired by neighbouring countries over its potential to harm fisheries and farming downstream, the Mekong River Commission MRC said on Wednesday. The 1,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020