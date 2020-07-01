Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italy seizes 14 tons of amphetamines, said to be IS-made

Customs Police Col. Domenico Napolitano on Wednesday called the discovery of three shipping containers crammed with around 85 million pills, in the southern port of Salerno, the biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide. Napolitano said on Italian state radio that investigators believe the drug's production provides IS with vital revenue for its militant activities.

PTI | Rome | Updated: 01-07-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 17:14 IST
Italy seizes 14 tons of amphetamines, said to be IS-made
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Italian police have seized 14 tons of amphetamines, allegedly produced in Syria by the Islamic State group to fund extremist activities and destined for the European illegal drug market. Customs Police Col. Domenico Napolitano on Wednesday called the discovery of three shipping containers crammed with around 85 million pills, in the southern port of Salerno, the biggest amphetamine seizure ever made worldwide.

Napolitano said on Italian state radio that investigators believe the drug's production provides IS with vital revenue for its militant activities. Investigators hypothesize that amphetamine production in Europe was hampered by the pandemic lockdown, and so drug traffickers might have turned to Syria-based producers to fill the market.

The amphetamines were labeled captagon, the street name for a drug whose chemical base is fenethylline. Police say they're investigating if Naples-based Camorra organized crime clans might have ordered the huge shipment for international sale because two weeks earlier, a much smaller shipment of the drug was also seized in Salerno's port in a shipment of clothing.

Salerno is about 50 kilometers (30 miles) south of Naples in the Campania region, the historic base of the Camorra. Drug trafficking is one of the syndicate's revenue-makers. Customs police in a statement noted that captagon is reputed to be used by IS combatants to "inhibit fear and pain." The 14 tons of amphetamines would have raked in about 1 billion euros ($1.15 billion) in street sales had they ultimately made it to consumers, customs police said.

Police used electric saws to cut through two-meter (6.5-foot) high cylinders, made thick enough to try to elude customs' scanning devices, to remove the pills in the hollow centers.

TRENDING

Costa Rican coffee may go unharvested as pandemic creates migrant worker shortage

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

Cobra Kai Season 3 won’t mark end, will start with final moments of Season 2

Scientists demonstrate speed, precision of in situ planetary dating device

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Arasappa takes over as KASSIA president

K B Arasappa on Wednesday took over as the president of Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association KASSIA for the current year. The other office bearers are N R Jagadish - general secretary, P N Jaikumar - joint secretary urban, C C Honda...

Astronauts perform 2nd spacewalk to swap station batteries

Astronauts performed their second spacewalk in under a week Wednesday to replace old batteries outside the International Space Station. Commander Chris Cassidy and Bob Behnken ventured out to tackle the big, boxy batteries. For every two ou...

4 killed, 5 injured in road accidents in Bihar

Four persons were killed and five others injured in two road accidents in Bihar on Wednesday, police said. Two persons were killed and three others seriously injured after their car rammed into a stationary truck in Aurangabad district, a s...

In break with predecessor, Burundi's president vows to tackle coronavirus

Burundis new president, Evariste Ndayishimiye, has promised steps to combat the spread of COVID-19, a shift from the stance of his late predecessor who dismissed the danger posed by the novel coronavirus. Ndayishimiye, 52, a retired army ge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020