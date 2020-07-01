Left Menu
Development News Edition

Pak urges EU to review ban on its national airline over safety concerns

Pakistan's scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EU's aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns. The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) said that the suspension of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights would be effective from July 1.

PTI | Islamabad | Updated: 01-07-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 01-07-2020 23:18 IST
Pak urges EU to review ban on its national airline over safety concerns
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Pakistan on Wednesday urged the European Union to review its decision after it imposed a six months ban on country's national airline over safety concerns. Pakistan's scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EU's aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns.

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) said that the suspension of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights would be effective from July 1. However, the PIA can appeal against it. In a telephonic interaction with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed his concerns and said Pakistan was taking steps to ensure highest level of flight safety in PIA operations.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed concern on temporary suspension of PIA flights into Europe by the EASA. He underlined that the steps being taken by the government were to ensure highest level of flight safety in PIA operations and that PIA remained committed to maintaining highest standards and quality in its air operations," the FO said in a statement. Quershi during the interaction stressed the need for review of the EASA decision. He conveyed the desire to expand cooperation between Pakistan and the EU, post COVID-19, and expressed the hope that Pakistani nationals will not be subjected to any restrictions or discrimination as and when travel restrictions are relaxed by the European Union.

FO said the EU High Representative condoled with the Foreign Minister on the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The Foreign Minister and High Representative also exchanged views on a range of subjects related to Pakistan-EU partnership-including trade, next phase of GSP Plus, and early operationalization of Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP).

Qureshi suggested the two sides may also engage in a structured dialogue on migration-related matters while providing opportunities for skilled human resources from Pakistan.

TRENDING

Crash Landing on You Season 2 started filming? Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin to create another wave

India invites Dutch firms for investments in healthcare, agri sectors

Rainforest Alliance aims to help ethical growers get climate-smart

Nigerian model Dimssoo accuses Beyonce for cultural misrepresentation of Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Weighing up the benefits and limitations of edtech platforms

Edtech companies shouldnt focus on merely pushing contents, but to provide an interactive, effective teaching and learning environment.&#160;...

Shipping industry's COVID-19 resilience test could boost digitalization

The push towards digitalization in shipping industry was already happening and has been further accelerated by the pandemic as current practices are not tenable under present circumstances and would definitely not be in the future....

Health is pure science but why objectivity eludes WHO

We certainly need a global body to coordinate responses against health emergencies. However, this sheer need of humanity on this planet should not be milked by the World Organization WHO to overshadow constructive criticism and call for ref...

How donor funds pouring in to tackle COVID-19 but sans of holistic and integrated approach

In their initial response plans to COVID-19 pandemic, the funding agencies were focused on healthcare by strengthening prevention, detection, surveillance, and case management but now they seem to diversify their funding pattern. However, e...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey asks EU to correct 'mistake' of travel list exclusion

Turkey said on Wednesday it is disappointed by the European Unions decision to exclude it from a list of countries recommended for non-essential travel and called on the bloc to correct the mistake as soon as possible.The Turkish Foreign Mi...

Decomposed body of Delhi police constable found

The decomposed body of a Delhi Police constable was found hanging from a tree on Wednesday, an official said. The deceased, Prince Solanki 26, was posted with the 7th battalion. He went missing from Palam on June 28, police said. The bod...

Motor racing-No fans, just cows in campsites ahead of closed Austrian GP

The signage outside the Red Bull Ring declares Welcome Race Fans but none were to be seen on Wednesday as the Austrian circuit prepared for Formula Ones first Grand Prix without spectators.Cows grazed in a field that normally serves as a cr...

US STOCKS-Vaccine optimism, improving data lift Wall Street

U.S. stocks moved higher on Wednesday as rising hopes of a safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine eased concerns another round of lockdowns was likely following a record surge in coronavirus cases in the United States.Pfizer Incs shares rose n...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020