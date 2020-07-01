Pak urges EU to review ban on its national airline over safety concerns

Pakistan on Wednesday urged the European Union to review its decision after it imposed a six months ban on country's national airline over safety concerns. Pakistan's scandal-hit national carrier on Tuesday announced to discontinue its operation to Europe after the EU's aviation safety agency banned its flights for six months over safety concerns.

The European Union Air Safety Agency (EASA) said that the suspension of the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flights would be effective from July 1. However, the PIA can appeal against it. In a telephonic interaction with the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi conveyed his concerns and said Pakistan was taking steps to ensure highest level of flight safety in PIA operations.

"Foreign Minister Qureshi conveyed concern on temporary suspension of PIA flights into Europe by the EASA. He underlined that the steps being taken by the government were to ensure highest level of flight safety in PIA operations and that PIA remained committed to maintaining highest standards and quality in its air operations," the FO said in a statement. Quershi during the interaction stressed the need for review of the EASA decision. He conveyed the desire to expand cooperation between Pakistan and the EU, post COVID-19, and expressed the hope that Pakistani nationals will not be subjected to any restrictions or discrimination as and when travel restrictions are relaxed by the European Union.

FO said the EU High Representative condoled with the Foreign Minister on the loss of precious lives in the terrorist attack on the Pakistan Stock Exchange. The Foreign Minister and High Representative also exchanged views on a range of subjects related to Pakistan-EU partnership-including trade, next phase of GSP Plus, and early operationalization of Strategic Engagement Plan (SEP).

Qureshi suggested the two sides may also engage in a structured dialogue on migration-related matters while providing opportunities for skilled human resources from Pakistan.