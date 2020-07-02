Nigeria to restart domestic flights July 8 in easing of coronavirus curbs
Nigeria will resume domestic flights from July 8, the government said on Wednesday, as Africa's most populous country relaxes novel coronavirus restrictions despite mounting cases and deaths. Officials have expressed their concern that the outbreak in the West African country might become much worse. Yet the government is keenly aware of the economic toll of the virus, which has crushed the price of oil, on which Nigeria depends.Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 02-07-2020 02:06 IST | Created: 02-07-2020 01:56 IST
Nigeria will resume domestic flights from July 8, the government said on Wednesday, as Africa's most populous country relaxes novel coronavirus restrictions despite mounting cases and deaths. The airports for the capital Abuja and Lagos will open on July 8, while a handful of others are set to open July 11 and the rest on July 15, the government said on its official Twitter account.
No date was given for the resumption of international flights. Nigeria had confirmed more than 25,000 coronavirus cases and almost 600 deaths as of Wednesday, with little sign of the outbreak slowing. Officials have expressed their concern that the outbreak in the West African country might become much worse.
Yet the government is keenly aware of the economic toll of the virus, which has crushed the price of oil, on which Nigeria depends. Officials have steadily eased measures aimed at curbing the outbreak, believing the economic damage of a stringent lockdown could be worse than the harm done by the pandemic.
ALSO READ
Plea in Delhi HC to protest at UP Bhawan against detention of 2 Nigerian nationals
EMERGING MARKETS-Stocks edge higher; South Africa outperforms in catch-up trade
Nigeria government rolls out guidelines for reopening of educational institutions
Germany provides USD 5.9m to protect African farmers with climate risk insurance
Nigeria: Lagos governor suspends reopening of worship centers